The Best Gels For Grooming Your Brows

For all the attention we pay to shaping and defining our brows, only one thing can really take us full on Cara Delevingne: Brow gel. Slicking on a coat of light gel gives extra weight to brows and adds that elusive thickness, yet for some reason, we don’t always make time for it in our morning rush to the door. But that stops now. Call it a fall resolution. With trends all about that au natural brow, we’d say a few seconds is a fair trade for a lusher look.

Especially given the options (where trends go, brands tend to follow), there are plenty of products to choose from. Gone are the days of crunchy clear mascara, replaced by smooth talkers that leave brows silky, conditioned and bulked up in the best way. We’re also excited about the tinted varieties available, too. They’re a quick fix when you’d rather skip intensive defining for the day, and are just the right amount of dramatic to carry fall’s richer hues and heavier looks. Another plus: even if it’s windy, you’re set (really set, these gels aren’t kidding). Check out our picks above!

