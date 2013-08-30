The Best Gels For Grooming Your Brows

For all the attention we pay to shaping and defining our brows, only one thing can really take us full on Cara Delevingne: Brow gel. Slicking on a coat of light gel gives extra weight to brows and adds that elusive thickness, yet for some reason, we don’t always make time for it in our morning rush to the door. But that stops now. Call it a fall resolution. With trends all about that au natural brow, we’d say a few seconds is a fair trade for a lusher look.
Especially given the options (where trends go, brands tend to follow), there are plenty of products to choose from. Gone are the days of crunchy clear mascara, replaced by smooth talkers that leave brows silky, conditioned and bulked up in the best way. We’re also excited about the tinted varieties available, too. They’re a quick fix when you’d rather skip intensive defining for the day, and are just the right amount of dramatic to carry fall’s richer hues and heavier looks. Another plus: even if it’s windy, you’re set (really set, these gels aren’t kidding). Check out our picks above!
While we're admittedly suckers for cool packaging, Eyeko's brow gel keeps us from regretting the habit. Lightly tinted and packed with keratin and ginkgo biloba, your brows will never look healthier.
Eyeko Brow Gel, $30.38, Asos
Photo:
Image via Asos/Image via Asos
Your basic brow gel, MAC's Brow Set is a classic for good
reason. Richly pigmented and with enough hold to keep even long brow
hairs in place, this one's optimal for those who're looking for a one-step
routine.
MAC Brow Set, $16, Nordstrom
Photo:
Image via Bloomingdales/Image via Bloomingdales
Smashbox took their Brow Tech for an updated spin with Brow Tech To Go, and fans of the brand'll be happy with this more portable option. Also great: The angled brow pencil is automatic, so you'll never have to search for a sharpener again.
Smashbox Brow Tech To Go, $27, Ulta
Photo:
Image via Send the Trend/Image via Send the Trend
Gimme Brow packs a punch with its fiber-laden formula (all the the better to beef up brows), while the fun-sized brush gives you major control.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow, $22, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Mini Maksi/Image via Mini Maksi
Even with its deceptively old-school packaging, Revlon's Brow
Fantasy was ahead of its multitasking time. The pencil is soft and
pigmented, while the gel end tints and tames brows all day long.
Revlon Brow Fantasy, $6.16, Target
Photo:
Image via Lamdieu/Image via Lamdieu
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Maybelline's got the message, unlike brands that are always messing with our old favorites. The same formula that leaves lashes soft and silky works just as well for our brows. Never change, Maybelline.
Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara, $5.49, Ulta
Photo:
Image via Soap.com/Image via Soap.com
Lancôme's take is especially great for blondes, as the light shade is incredibly believable and avoids any unwanted reddish undertones.
Lancôme Modèle Sourcils Brow Groomer, $24.50, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Amazon/Image via Amazon
While we're not usually big fans of anything that uses the word "caterpillar" to refer to brows, we may just've found the exception: Marc Jacobs' brow gel has a "soft-hold formula and slender, caterpillar brush" that gives brows a uniquely natural look.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Brow Tamer Grooming Gel, $24, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Marc Jacobs/Image via Marc Jacobs
Anastasia's our go-to line for brow everything, so we aren't surprised that her gel's one of the best. With a strong enough hold to give any girl statement brows, we love this when we're really going for that "I am brow, here me roar" look.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $22, Sephora
Photo:
Image via Professional Online Make-up/Image via Professional Online Make-up