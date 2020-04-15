These Stronghold Eyebrow Gels Are the Secret to Brows on Fleek

Some days you wake up with brows like two shapely goddesses ready to take on the world, but most days they pull a Miley Cyrus and can’t be tamed with a stroke of a spoolie brush. To keep your brows in formation, Beyonce-style, what you need is a sleight of hand and a lot of products: pencils for detailing, powders for filling and eyebrow gel to lock in the finished look.

If nothing else, eyebrow gel is the number one brow product everyone should own because while she plays well with others, she works independently, too: Brow gel sets in product, brushes, volumizes and aligns each fiber just so to meet your mold. No powders or pencils? No problem. This type of gel isn’t the clear pomade guys use to style their coif; some formulas are available tinted to match your natural brow color. This way, you can fill in your brows and define their shape with a single tool.

Bottom line: Brow gels are an asset to any beauty collection, and if you aren’t already stocked up on products, we’ve rounded up some of the best eyebrow gels on the market to peak your interest.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel

Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, is the Queen B of brow products, so you might want to bow down. Soare was the first to introduce brow shaping tools outside salons, and her tinted brow gel is essentially the prototype other brands had to aspire to. Available in eight shades, including clear, chocolate and granite, the formula is lightweight, not greasy and quick-drying. The applicator wand is small enough to spiral around the entirety of your brows with the perfect amount of pigment and hold in five to six strokes.

2. WUNDER2 WUNDERBROW Long Lasting Eyebrow Gel

WUNDER is, well, wonderful — this eyebrow gel does more than keep each tiny fiber in place. First, choose your shade: Auburn, Black/Brown, Blonde, Brunette or Jet Black. As you apply, watch and be amazed at how the formula fills in the blank spaces. The long-lasting gel has been infused with an exclusive, incredibly unique blend of hair-like fibers to mimic your natural brows. And the best part? The formula is waterproof, smudge proof and stays locked in place until you decide to wash it off, so you can don flawless looks for days on end.

3. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Control Freak Eyebrow Gel

NYX has a cult following, and for good reason: Its cosmetics always deliver A+ results. The Control Freak Eyebrow Gel is no exception. It’s a high-quality formula that tames unruly brows in just a few strokes. Bonus: The cruelty-free, vegan-friendly eyebrow gel doubles as a clear coat of mascara, so not only are you taming your brows, you’re putting your lashes in check, too, and all with one product.