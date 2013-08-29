The Best Eye Treatments For Puffy Eyes, Dark Circles and More

As Fashion Week approaches, we’re planning our beauty strategy for long days and nights spent writing into the wee hours of the morning. So, like many of you, we’ve anticipated the resulting under eye bags, dark circles and general lack of glow-y-ness around our peepers.
This is where a good eye treatment comes in. From hitting the books for hours on end to too many late nights spent talking, we’ve rounded up the cure for any of your eye area ailments. Because, sometimes an extra three days of sleep isn’t on the agenda, and those bags aren’t going to unpack themselves.
Is a lack of shut-eye leaving you looking dull and lined around the eyes? Try this amazing nighttime repair serum that repairs the signs of aging, leaving you looking rested and refreshed.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Synchronized Complex, $55, bergdorfgoodman.com
We love the restorative power of this blend of essential oils and botanicals that strengthens and replenishes the area around the eye while we sleep. Because we love anything that works while we're sleeping.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Eye Concentrate, $36, nordstrom.com
Dark circles? Puffiness? Fine lines starting to form? They're no match for this soothing botanical treatment that reduces those issues and gives eyes a "lift" within three weeks of use.
Clarins Super Restorative Total Eye Concentrate, $82, clarinsusa.com
Tired eyes will love this soothing, hydrating treatment that will help soothe, de-puff and smooth instantly with long-lasting results.
Fresh Lotus Eye Gel, $48, sephora.com
If your main issue is dark circles under the eye, try this lightweight, hydrating cream that can reduce their appearance with regular use. It also instantly brightens the area for all skin tones.
Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector, $39.50, clinique.com
The velvety smooth feel of this eye treatment will instantly soothe your puffy under eyes, while the wild rose goes to work to instantly brighten the area and diminish dark circles and fine lines.
Korres Wild Rose Instant Brightening Eye Treatment, $35, sephora.com
Relieve uncomfortable under eye puffiness with this instantly cooling roll-on treatment that also helps brighten dark circles. It even calms redness, which we love.
Origins No Puffery Cooling Roll-On for Puffy Eyes, $25, beauty.com
Sometimes, a girl just needs a cooling eye compress. Try this amazing eye mask, packed with Bliss' oxygenating ingredients that soak in quickly, de-puffing and hydrating in 15 minutes flat.
Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Eye Mask, $54, sephora.com
Packed with maracuja extract, vitamin C and other botanicals, this treatment goes to work to firm, soothe and heal tired eye skin on contact, leaving it brighter and super soothed.
Tarte Maracuja C Brighter Eye Treatment, $38, ulta.com
Dehydration can take a toll on the area around your eyes, so while we advise drinking a ton of water, we'll also throw in this eye treatment that sinks in quickly to restore the moisture balance to the delicate area around the eyes.
Amore Pacific Rejuvenating Eye Treatment Gel, $85, neimanmarcus.com
Brightening, hydrating, de-puffing, smoothing and soothing — this bioactive mud eye treatment does it all, and fast. That's why it's a new red carpet favorite.
GlamGlow BrightMud Eye Treatment, $69, sephora.com