These Eyeshadow Primers Will Seriously Lock Your Eye Look in Place All Day

Whether you have oily eyelids or not, if you’re a fan of eyeshadow (especially, eyeshadows of the glitter variety), you probably are already well aware of the importance of prepping your lids with a solid eye primer. While some people opt for coating their lids with a regular makeup primer or use a flesh-toned concealer to even things out, applying a primer specifically designed to lock in and extend the wear time of your eye makeup will make a major impact if you’re looking to dodge fallout and fading. In the past, I thought eye primers were merely a gimmick, and that I could easily get away with prepping my lids with some of the foundation and powder I’d just applied to the rest of my face. However, when I actually tried one out before applying glitter-focussed eyeshadow look before a very, very long night out, my mind was actually blown at what a difference this stuff really makes.

I was shocked when I came home in the wee hours of the morning to find my glistening glitter look still perfectly intact — not to mention my eye products didn’t transfer down to my face or get stuck in my eyes (this is major!) Not only does eye primer helps extend the wear time of your look, but it also prevents the gradations and different hues of shadow and liner from blending together and making a multi-dimensional eye look downright flat. Eye primers are one category within the makeup sphere that you really don’t have to spend a fortune on to get a high-quality product, either. Ahead, I’ve rounded up some of my wallet-friendly favorites that perform equally as well as their luxury counterparts.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Elizabeth Mott Eye Primer Makeup Eyeshadow Base

Not only does this eye primer come in pretty-in-pink packaging (my favorite), but it also seriously performs. This semi-tacky formula locks shadow in place and prevents fallout from ruining your look.

2. Bella Terra Eye Primer

This multipurpose eye primer has a flesh-colored hue, which allows it to double as an eyelid concealer to cancel out discoloration and a primer for a smooth canvas.

3. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Proof It! Waterproof Eyeshadow Primer

This budget-friendly eyelid primer helps create a smooth base for eyeshadow and significantly extends the wear time of your look for up to 12 hours.