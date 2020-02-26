The Best Eye Glosses & How to Wear Them

The glossy eye look has been around for a quite while now, and while it’s a popular beauty staple on the runways and on editorial photoshoots, it’s not exactly the easiest or most comfortable eye makeup look to sport on an everyday basis. However, the trick to getting this ultra-glowing and flattering get-up down is all about subtlety, and of course, finding the right (non-sticky) formula to create a covetable shiny, wet-look effect.

The other key to getting glossy eyeshadow right is by working with gradual, buildable layers of product to avoid going overboard and looking greasy rather than glowy. Of course, you’ll also want to take extra precautions to ensure the rest of your eye makeup doesn’t smear or transfer courtesy of the goop. Wearing a waterproof mascara and eyeliner (if you choose to do so) is absolutely essential. Here are some of our favorite long-wearing and non-sticky eye glosses to give a try for yourself.

1. Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss

This ultra-pigmented eye gloss feels soft and velvet-like — not sticky and tacky to the touch. The jelly product applies wet but dries down slightly to stay locked in place and prevent fallout.

2. Belé MakeUp Italia b.One Eyeshadow

This compact, spill-proof gloss eyeshadow prevents messes and doesn’t feel greasy or sticky on your lids.

3. CoverGirl Bombshell Shine Shadow Eye Shadow

This glowy eye gloss allows you to build up the shine factor to your precise liking without leaving your eyelids looking like an oil slick.