The Best Eye Treatments For Dark Circles

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but they’re also the part of our face that reveals how tired we are. Aside from this, the skin under and around our eyes is especially delicate and thin, making it extra prone to signs of aging like undereye bags, fine lines and, crow’s feet. Dark circles can be caused by a vast array of different things, including allergies, lack of sleep, genetic predispositions, and sun exposure. However, there are a slew of helpful treatments for your eyes that will help lift discoloration and brightens up darkness.

Using a color corrector (yellow and orange shades are best for circles) and a full-coverage concealer will help hide them, but opting for an eye treatment with brightening and hydrating active ingredients will help reduce the bags and darkness over time. Here are some of our favorite affordable skincare treatments for dark circles and bags.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Baebody Eye Gel for Under & Around Eyes

This lightweight gel eye product helps reduce puffiness, dark circles and softens fine lines without feeling heavy or greasy. For an extra de-puffing effect, keep the jar in the fridge.

2. TruSkin Eye Gel

This hyaluronic acid-infused eye serum helps brighten and revive tired eyes by adding a surge of moisture to plump the skin. It also contains botanical amino acids and peptides, which helps to lift undereye discoloration.

3. Organys Eye Cream for Dark Circles

This nourishing eye cream helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and undereye bags, thanks to a blend of hyaluronic acid, fruit acids, and Vitamin C.