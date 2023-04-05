The 5 Best Eye Creams at Target That Start at $10 & Actually Work

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve been using eye cream since my early 20s, but it’s never too late to jump on the bandwagon. I like to apply a tiny amount to my ring finger and gently pat it around the eye area in the morning before I put on makeup and at night right before bed. But the amount of eye creams on the market are, without a doubt, overwhelming, which is why we tapped Dr. Audrey Kunin, dermatologist and founder of DERMADoctor to share the top ingredients you should look for when shopping eye creams.

Dr. Kunin says there are three top ingredients to look for: caffeine, vitamin C and peptides. “Peptides help support skin cells that deposit collagen and firm skin,” says Dr. Kunin. They “also help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.” Plus, she points out that vitamin C works to firm and brighten, while caffeine helps to plump the delicate skin around the eye area. Here are some of the best eye creams you can shop with these ingredients that start at just $10.

DERMAdoctor – Kakadu C Eye Souffle

This eye cream is packed with kakadu plum extract, which has “55 times the vitamin C as oranges,” says Dr. Kunin. “This will help firm skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and crows feet.” Plus it’s packed with ferulic acid to brighten the appearance of the total eye area.

Current State Peptide + Caffeine Firming Eye Cream

This lightweight eye cream is perfect for the day time. Since it has caffeine, it’ll help the eye area look like you got eight hours of sleep instead of four. “Caffeine works as an effective depuffing agent, making it an ideal ingredient for under eyes,” says Dr. Kunin.

Unscented Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel Eye Cream

If you’re looking for a no-frills option that actually works, the Neutrogena hydro boost collection is the way to go. I love patting on a gel cream at night and sleeping on a Save My Face

pillow. You actually wake up with your eyes still feeling hydrated since your face wasn’t buried in a pillow all night.

Neostrata Enlighten Brightening Eye Cream

Neostrata just launched in Target stores in March but the brand’s been around for nearly 40 years. This eye cream is packed with vitamin C to protect the sensitive skin around the eyes from environmental stressors and helps brighten the appearance of dark circles over time. One reviewer wrote, “I used this product for about a month. Within the second week, I started noticing my dark circles fading.”

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Eye Cream

If you struggle with dry, flakey eyelids or dry skin around your under eyes, this hyaluronic-acid packed eye cream is for you. The non-greasy formula is rich, yet absorbs quickly into the skin. The result is plumped up, hydrated eyes where there used to be dry, lackluster skin. It’s also great for those with sensitive skin. One reviewer wrote, “Not only did this not irritate my under eye area, it actually pumps up the skin and helped fill in lines.”