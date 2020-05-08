Banish Dark Circles With These Brightening Undereye Creams

While dark circles are often due to genetic factors, other factors, including lack of sleep, dehydration, seasonal allergies, and under-eye sun damage. While making lifestyle changes to get to the root cause of the (sadly) very common skincare problem is the ideal solution, there are plenty of topical treatments to help illuminate dark circles and combat recurrent discoloration. Even if you have been genetically cursed with chronic dark circles, there are plenty of effective eye cream formulas that will help fade the darkness and brighten the area—all without having to resort to an in-office treatment.

Unfortunately, many of these corrective treatments are only able to yield temporary results, meaning that you’ll have to use them every day to see results—but that doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck when it comes to improving pesky undereye contours. Many darkness-lifting eye cream products are powered with caffeine, which, when applied topically to the under eyes helps to tighten blood vessels, which in turn, helps to reduce discoloration as well as puffiness. Other shadow-reducing agents include vitamin C, retinol, and some peptides. Alas, with the help of a good full-coverage concealer and one of these under eye creams, your peepers will be perked up in no time. Read on to check out our favorite formulas.

1. Organys Eye Cream for Dark Circles

Powered by a blend of anti-aging peptides and brightening vitamin C, and skin firming caffeine, this effective eye cream not only lightens undereye darkness, but it also helps to soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It also contains hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid to moisturize dry undereyes for a more rested, youthful look.

2. Baebody Eye Gel for Under & Around Eyes

While technically a gel rather than a cream formula, this eye treatment effectively knocks out the look of dark circles and hyperpigmentation for a wide-eyed, well-rested effect. The formula is chock full of smoothing and anti-aging ingredients including peptides to lift shadows, Matrixyl 3000 to improve the appearance of fine lines and crows feet, and vitamin E for enhanced elasticity.

3. L'Oreal Paris Skincare Dermo-Expertise Eye Defense Eye Cream

Infused with skin-brightening caffeine and hydrating hyaluronic acid, this multipurpose eye cream targets multiple signs of aging in the eye region. The non-greasy formula can be used at night or worn under makeup during the day for smooth, non-crepey canvas. The lightweight formula is also suitable for all skin types and is safe for those who wear contacts.