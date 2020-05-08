Dark Circles Don’t Stand a Chance Against These Ultra-Pigmented Color Correctors

Undereye dark circles are a common skincare concern, and whether due to genetics or lifestyle factors like lack of sleep, excess sodium, and even seasonal allergies, they’re a major hassle. While there are plenty of eye creams, gels and serum treatments formulated brighten dark shadows in the eye region, many of these solutions only offer temporary results at best. Your best line of defense? A solid color corrector to cancel out unwanted tones and conceal the discoloration. Color correction is simple: it basically works by counteracting unwanted tones using the opposite shade on the color wheel.

For instance, because red and green are opposite on the color wheel, green color correctors work to conceal red patches and inflammation. Similarly, orange, peach, and pinks can all help to diminish the look of blue and purple discoloration, depending on your skin tone and undertone. Generally speaking, those with fair to medium skin tones should opt for a light peach or apricot hued corrected, while those with olive and deeper complexions will need to select a deeper orange shade to offset the darkness. Regardless of your skin color, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite dark circle-erasing formulas to help you fake a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed look in no time flat.

1. Physicians Formula Gentle Cover Concealer Stick

Formulated with a creamy, yellow color corrector, this stick product seamlessly erases discoloration from undereye circles without creasing or caking. In addition to camouflaging dark circles, it also instantly hides blemishes and other imperfections on the skin. You can use this product alone or under your concealer and foundation or an amplified effect.

2. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

This multifunctional concealer and color corrector hybrid blends and hides instantly, without emphasizing fine lines or rubbing off throughout the day. It sits beautifully under powder and liquid foundation, but can also be worn by itself as well. It’s also great for brightening a dull complexion and hiding redness or discoloration on the rest of your face as well.

3. L.A. Girl Pro Conceal Set

L.A. Girl’s comprehensive color corrector set includes one green, one yellow, and one salmon-hued concealer to counteract both undereye circles, as well as redness and dullness. You can mix and match the shades together for a customized blend or use alone for different areas of the face. Each shade offers natural-looking full coverage for a flawless complexion.