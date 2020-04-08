These Highly Rated Epilators Offer a Smoother, Longer-Lasting Shave

Some people are cool with letting their body hair grow out (right on), while others feel their best stubble-free (also awesome — you do you). If you clicked on this article, it’s probably safe for us to assume that you’re likely the latter and probably exploring the many avenues of hair removal. Unfortunately, the road to smoother skin isn’t exactly well-paved, but that’s exactly why it’s so surprising that more of us aren’t using epilators to eliminate unwanted hair growth.

In short, epilators are electrical devices that fall somewhere between razor and tweezer. The device features minute tweezers that open, close and pluck the hairs on your body at warp speed. You don’t have to be in the shower get the job done, either. You don’t even have to dampen your skin. Granted, the process isn’t painless — the device is literally pulling hairs out by their roots — but the ouch-factor lessens over time, plus it’s actually easier on your skin than most treatments. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be epilating in front of the TV without a thought or care.

Think about it: beauty is pain, but is the burn (or cost) of waxing really worth it? And while shaving might be a convenient option, the results are short-lived and if you aren’t being super careful your (lack of) efforts will show — you’ll be stepping out of the shower with knicks and blood spots. Epilation sounds like a pretty solid happy medium to us, and if you agree, we’ve rounded up the best epilators so you can make the switch, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Philips Beauty HP6401/50 Satinelle Essential

When it comes to electrical grooming products, few brands serve the category better than Philips. The Satinelle epilator is no exception to this. The corded device features 21 head tweezers that remove hairs as short as 0.5 millimeters from the root, and you can switch between two speed settings, depending on where on the body you’re epilating: the lower speed was implemented for more delicate, hard-to-reach areas. The epilation head is also washable and because the device is so compact, you can take it with you wherever you travel.

2. Braun Silk-épil

If you’re looking for an epilation device that comes with all the bells and whistles, please turn your attention to Braun’s complete set. Your purchase includes Braun’s epilator and seven super helpful extras: a shaver head, trimmer cap, high-frequency massage cap, skin contact cap, a charging stand — they even threw in a bonus facial brush to cleanse and remove makeup. But back to the actual brush: The Silk-épil operates via MicroGrip tweezer technology that scoops hairs up to four times shorter than the ones waxing takes off. It features a smart life for precise removal, a pivoting head that adapts to the contours of your unique shape and a pulsating vibration for a gentle sensation. And the best part? If removing hair from dry skin kind of freaks you out, no worries. The device works in the bath and shower, too.

3. Emjoi AP-18 Emagine Dual Opposed 72 Tweezer Head Epilator

Emjoi’s epilator might not be the most aesthetically pleasing device, but it’s definitely one of the most functional. The device features a whopping 72 tweezer heads (the most on the market thus far) and runs on the brand’s patented Glide Technology to cut down your time of use. And unlike most epilators that keep your skin smooth and stubble-free for up to four weeks, this baby guarantees results up to six weeks per session. It’s also the first device of its kind to offer Silver Ion Technology, which provides antimicrobial protection for safe, healthy hair-removal. Impressive is an understatement.