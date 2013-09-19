15 of the All-Time Best Looks From the Emmys

We can’t believe it, but awards season is upon us! Throughout the years, the stars never cease to amaze us with their beauty looks on the red carpet, during their performances and anywhere else they pop up through the awards shows. Over the years, the styles evolve, but our favorite leading ladies know how to look good no matter what the year.

From Lauren Conrad walking the carpet thanks to “Laguna Beach” to Jennifer Aniston becoming the shining star of the “Friends” phenomenon, there were so many looks we loved we couldn’t choose just one favorite. Here, we’ve put together 15 of the all-time best Emmys red carpet looks, just to prepare you for the 2013 show on Sunday, September 22. Take a look at our choices above, and tell us which celebrities you’re excited to see at the Emmys this Sunday in the comments below!

