Electric Facial Hair Removers For Blasting Away Peach Fuzz & Beyond

Scroll To See More Images

Whether on your body, bikini line, or chin, body and facial is hair a fact of life that some of us aren’t exactly happy to live with (and if you are, more power to you!). Between DIY waxing to good old fashion razors, there’s definitely no shortage of hair removal methods and tools to get rid of unwanted fuzz right from the comfort of your own home. While laser and in-office hair removing treatments are effective and sometimes, permanent, they’re also pretty pricey and can take dozens of sessions to get the job done for good. Fortunately, there are plenty of at-home options that don’t require painful DIY wax jobs or razor burn from shaving. In fact, electric hair removers are a wonderful alternative that instantly blasts away peach fuzz or longer hair without the irritation, discomfort, or dropping a huge wad of cash for an in-office treatment.

Commonly used as men’s grooming tools to shape, refine, and trim unruly beards, these hair removers are actually totally unisex and work the same wonders for any gender. Sure, you can use dermaplaning tools —which are great for facial hair, peach fuzz, and exfoliation, but for the tougher and more course stuff, you’re going to need something a bit more robust. Scroll through below to check out our favorite electric hair removers that will get rid of the fuzz without causing irritation or breaking the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Homech Facial Hair Remover for Women

This compact hair remover is perfect for traveling or keeping in your handbag for on-the-go touch-ups. It’s also designed with a convenient, built-in LED light for dark settings.

2. VG Vogcrest Rechargeable Eyebrow Trimmer & Facial Hair Remover

This multi-use hair trimmer is an excellent device to remove upper lip hair, groom unruly eyebrows, get rid of facial hair, and even trim the bikini line. The portable design makes it convenient to keep it with you when you’re on the go.

3. Funstant Precision Eyebrow Razor

This sleek, handheld hair remover allows you to trim, groom, and touch-up unwanted facial and body hair without causing irritation or leaving the skin red and chapped.