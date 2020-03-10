6 Elderberry Products for Giving Your Immune System a Germ-Fighting Boost

We all do our best to stay healthy during flu season and with more and more people getting diagnosed with Coronavirus, it’s more important than ever. We rounded up the best elderberry supplements that can help boost your immune system while you make sure to wash your hands, eat healthfully and get enough sleep. There’s no supplement that can totally keep you healthy if you don’t also pay attention to these things, but elderberry can be used to treat cold and flu symptoms and be taken as a preventative.

How does elderberry work? Well, the plant is high in vitamin C, fiber, phenolic acids, flavonols and anthocyanins. It’s packed with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. According to the Cleveland Clinic, studies have shown elderberry syrup can help clear up “flu-like symptoms” days earlier than those who took a placebo. That doesn’t mean you can skip your flu shot, though. Elderberry is just starting to be tested in small groups.

Giving elderberry supplements a shot probably won’t hurt either way. According to the National Center for Complimentary and Integrative Health, there is a “low risk of adverse effects.” During cold and flu season, pop one of these products and make sure to eat foods high in vitamin C, vitamin B6 and vitamin E, as well as stay hydrated and sleep seven hours. We know—that’s easier said than done. That’s why these supplements can help give your system a germ-fighting boost while you do your best not to get sick. And if you do feel ill, make sure to hit up your doctor.

Best For Travel: Airborne Elderberry

You might as well retire your original Airborne because this one is far superior with the addition of elderberry to boost its antioxidant blend of vitamin D and zinc.

Best Liquid Formula: Mary Ruth’s Organic Liquid Elderberry Immunity

If you prefer a liquid vitamin, opt for this vegan and non-GMO formula enriched with organic elderberry.

Best Everyday Supplement: Nature’s Way Black Elderberry Supplement

This affordable option, free of artificial coloring and preservatives, gives you enough elderberry to stretch over a period of months.

Best for Sleep: Olly Immunity Sleep + Elderberry

Prepare for the best sleep of your life with these melatonin gummies that also include vitamin C, zinc and elderberry to ward off germs while you snooze.

Best for Kids: Zarbee’s Naturals Children’s Elderberry Immune Support

These delicious gummies are made with vitamins A, C, D, and E in addition to elderberry.

Best for Your Work Desk: Zhou Elder-Mune Sambucus Elderberry

If you’re prone to forgetting your vitamins, keep this supplement on your desk. Its standout formula includes the “most potent lab-tested sambucus elderberry extract on the market.”

