The Must-Have, Holy Grail Products for Dry Skin According to People With Eczema

If you’ve ever experienced extremely dry, sensitive skin on a continual basis, you may have heard your doctor or dermatologist drop the word eczema into the conversation. According to the National Eczema Association, the term eczema is actually the name of not one, but a group of conditions that cause the skin to become easily itchy or inflamed. There’s atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, dyshidrotic eczema, nummular eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and stasis dermatitis. Quite the mouthful, huh?

While the names alone might seem incredibly clinical and advanced, the fact of the matter is that 31.6 million people are affected by some form of eczema each year — and that’s just in the United States. A whole slew of things can cause the uncomfortable condition, from dry skin and allergens to poor circulation and an overall malfunction in the immune system. As such, it can be tricky to know what to look for to target the exact cause and effect of any given eczema condition.

While many dermatologists and doctors will share prescription suggestions and over-the-counter recommendations, not every derm actually lives and breathes the reality of eczema. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to ask everyday men and women what their favorite products are for treating eczema. Ahead you’ll find 19 skincare and hair care products that treat irritation, redness, extremely dry skin, flaky scalps, patchy hands — the whole nine. So, what’re you waiting for? Your most soothed skin is just a scroll away.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream for Eczema-Prone Skin

Jelena, a 34-year-old mother of a baby with eczema, recommends this product for little ones dealing with red, itchy skin.

$14.99 at Target

Eucerin Original Healing Lotion

This product is a game-changer for Gretchen, a 56-year-old who struggles with severely dry skin.

$8.99 at Target

Lush Dream Cream

Marissa, a 30-year-old mother of a toddler with eczema, swears by this OG Lush product.

$29.95 at Lush

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

This classic cleanser is the #1 go-to for 30-year-old Amy’s super dry complexion.

$8.99 at Target

Prescription Steroid Clobetasol

Morgan, a 26-year-old living with eczema, says this prescription is the only thing that’s worked for her finicky complexion.

Pricing may vary

Mustela Stelatopia Emollient Cream

26-year-old Marisa can’t live without this rich cream, thanks to the way it deeply hydrates and repairs dry skin.

$26 at Target

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

Kat, a 25-year-old editor, says this cult-favorite skincare product is the best she’s ever tried for soothing and preventing eczema flares, especially since it’s fragrance-free.

$32 at Ulta

Nivea Creme Unisex Moisturizing Cream

23-year-old Ana Sofia has been using this drugstore fave since she was a baby. She says it’s her family’s top skincare secret.

$6.79 at Target

CeraVe Eczema Soothing Creamy Oil

Alanna, a 24-year-old associate beauty editor, relies on this triple ceramide concoction for her eczema relief.

$13.49 at Target

Shiffa Healing Balm

27-year-old Lauren swoons over this two-in-one balm thanks to the way it soothes dry skin and prevents breakouts.

$106 at Bloomingdales

Vaseline Clinical Care Eczema Calming Hand And Body Lotion

Cortney, a 24-year-old with super parched eczema patches, uses this skincare hero to help seal in long-lasting moisture.

$5.89 at Target

Eczema Honey Original Skin-Soothing Cream

30-year-old mother Marissa always keeps this soothing cream on-hand for her baby girl’s dry, itchy skin.

$29.95 at Eczema Honey

Tide Free & Gentle Liquid Laundry Detergent

30-year-old Nicole Catherine tends to her eczema by washing her clothes with this Psoriasis Foundation- and Eczema Association-approved detergent.

$11.99 at Target

ORG Mineral Spray Peel

When it comes to gentle exfoliation, Cortney, a 24-year-old who experiences flaky dead skin with her eczema flares, love this unique spray formula.

$44 at Org Skincare

Gold Bond Colloidal Oatmeal Eczema Relief

Tory, a 26-year-old with eczema, recommends this gentle, dermatologist-tested formula.

$9.49 at Walmart

Aveeno Eczema Therapy Hand and Face Cream

Richard, a 25-year-old publicist with severely dry hands, always keeps a tube of this hydrating hand cream on his desk.

$4.99 at Walmart

Neutrogena T/Sal Scalp Build-Up Control Therapeutic Shampoo

Christina, a 30-year-old living with seborrheic dermatitis on her scalp, swears by this shower staple.

$7.79 at Target

SKINFOOD Pineapple Peeling Gel

Cortney, a 24-year-old skincare aficionado, has tried many products, but relies on this gentle gel for non-irritating eczema exfoliation.

$12 at SKINFOOD

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Normal to Dry Skin

Alisen, a 27-year-old living with dry, itchy skin, can’t say enough about this dermatologist-recommended cream that can be used from head to toe.

$16.99 at Ulta

