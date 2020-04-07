9 Impossibly Soothing Ointments to Combat Eczema Flare-Ups

If my clean hands could talk right now, they would be begging for a glass of water and a spa day—deep tissue massage included. To be clear, I’m not implying that hand-washing throughout the day is a bad idea. By all means, please continue to sanitize whenever you get the chance. However, I won’t pretend the wash, rinse, repeat cycle doesn’t make my skin feel scaly, ashy and for lack of better words, just plain gross. Plus, having eczema that already requires going above and beyond with moisture makes it especially agonizing. That’s why the best eczema ointment is beyond helpful right now.

I’ve come across my fair share of hacks and tips for preventing inflammation and itchiness, but at the end of the day, I’d rather keep a topical solution nearby that I can apply for quick relief. For those of us with eczema or psoriasis, the National Eczema Association website is basically the bible for soothing skincare products. However, fragrance-free and dermatologist-approved skin ointments are effective regardless of how dry your skin can get at any given time.

So whether you have a skin condition or simply want to keep your hands nourished as you continue to follow the 20-second washing rule, here are my favorite ointments for dry skin.

CeraVe Healing Ointment

My years-long dedication to this product shows no signs of letting up. My favorite way to use it is by applying to my feet and putting on socks immediately after to insulate the moisturizing effects.

Vanicream Moisturizing Ointment

Gluten-free and derm-tested, no other eczema-friendly brand is more popular on Amazon than this one; a simple and straight to the point moisturizer with no hidden or hard-to-understand ingredients.

Theraplex Healing Emollient

Hydrosilicone in this rich, fragrance-free moisturizer helps the formula better absorb into the skin.

FAB Pharma Oat & Hemp Multi-Fix Salve

This product hasn’t left my nightstand since I started using it months ago. Whenever I have a flare-up and can’t seem to get through the night without itching, I place just a little of this oatmeal-infused balm on the infected area and get almost immediate relief.

Solimo Healing Ointment

If you swear by Aquaphor, you’ll love this cheaper alternative from one of Amazon’s in-house brands just the same.

Aveeno Cracked Skin Relief CICA Ointment

A clean beauty drugstore option with a targeted tip applicator so you can apply directly to cracked skin spots.

Skinfix Remedy+ 911 Ointment

This active skin ointment is enriched with allantoin, a popular and effective ingredient for wound healing.

SkinCeuticals Hydra Balm

An underrated product from the SkinCeuticals range is this calming balm infused with the cooling effects of aloe and bisabolol for treating inflammation.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

A classic ointment to layer on top of body lotion when your skin needs an extra dose of TLC.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.