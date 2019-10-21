Eczema-Friendly Makeup a Dermatologist Won’t Side-Eye You For Using

Scroll To See More Images

I am one of nearly 32 million people in the United States who live with eczema, otherwise known as those blotchy, red, dry patches that typically flare-up in-between seasons or for no reason at all. Most of the Internet’s advice for treating it is relegated to the skincare realm; more specifically, the rich, creamy hydrators that soothe cracked skin and inflammation without causing even more damage. What we don’t talk about enough is the best makeup for eczema, which also has to be moisture-rich and non-irritating.

In other words, I want to cover my blemishes, but not at the expense of creating new ones or a greasy complexion, courtesy of foundation that’s just a smidge too rich. Thankfully, some of today’s best-selling brands are paying attention to the unique needs of those with eczema-prone skin and most of them are even doctor-approved. Keep scrolling to see 12 mostly affordable finds that dermatologists and beauty pros wouldn’t want to confiscate from your vanity.

Clove + Hallow Pressed Mineral Foundation

“This finely-milled foundation fuses talc-free powders, minerals, and antioxidants together which is safe for those with sensitive skin. The antioxidant complex contains rosemary, rice bran, and sunflower extracts to hydrate, blur imperfections, and neutralize redness.” – Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD

$24 at Clove + Hallow

BBB London Clear Brow Gloss

“For people with eczema, the issue is a compromised moisture barrier and inability to properly shed skin cells which can cause flaky, dry, irritated skin. This can even accumulate around the hairline or eyebrows. I like this brow gloss because it has hydrating properties in addition to being long wear. It boasts a 14 hour hold for keeping brows in place, and has rosemary leaf oil, vitamin E and jojoba oil to nourish the skin underneath the brow hairs.” –Jeannel Astarita, Founder of Just Ageless Body Scultping & Beauty Lab

$32 at Nordstrom

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

“This foundation make up has a base rich in Hyaluronic acid, Which moisturizes and once the skin. Especially in eczema, the skin barrier is disrupted and often dry.” –Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD

$10 at Target

Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 20

There’s nothing worse than cakey base makeup, especially when you’re attempting to cover imperfections like eczema flare-ups. This lightweight foundation serum gives skin a dose of hydration while giving an all-over flush of color that says I woke up like this.

$60 at Sephora

Bareminerals Loose Mineral Eyeshadow Powder

We know, dry skin doesn’t keep us from wanting to rock our favorite eye shadows. This is an editor favorite because of its velvety-smooth texture and rich pigment. Plus, this 5-star formula comes in practically every color you could wish for.

$15 at Bare Minerals

Avene Mineral Tinted Compact

“This compact foundation has chemical-free sun protection, is fragrance-free, and has emollients to seal in moisture without being greasy, and is gentle enough for sensitive skin.” – Dr. Jessie Cheung, MD

$36 at Avene USA

VMV Hypoallergenics Skin the Bluff Concealer

“This concealer is 100% free of fragrance, dye, parabens, preservative and is non-comedogenic. Also, the coverage can be intensified or lessened by diluting with your favorite moisturizer.” – Dr. Deanna Mraz Robinson, MD

$27 at VMV Hypoallergenics

La Roche-Posay Micellar Water Ultra

So you’ve picked your go-to formulas, but now you need to get it all off before your snooze. Enter in: Micellar water. We love this formula because it’s super gently on sensitive skin and doesn’t irritate or leave skin with that undesirable dry feeling.

$16 at Ulta

Physicians Formula Super CC Color-correction + Care CC Cream SPF 30

“This tinted moisturizer with sun protection has only mineral sunscreen ingredients to provide broad, yet non-irritating, coverage.”-Dr. Rachel Cayce, M.D.

$17 at CVS

Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Highlight

You’ll love the way this oil-free highlighter glides on your cheek bones. And the best part this creamy formula is it’s free of irritants, allergens and fragrances so unwanted flare-ups aren’t a concern.

$25 at Sephora

It Cosmetics Hello Cheekbones Contour Palette

We all know and love It Cosmetics for it’s skin-loving formulas that are proudly backed by board-certified dermatologists, including this contour palette. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and anti-aging silk so you know it won’t dry your skin out.

$36 at It Cosmetics

Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush

Don’t sacrifice on prettily-flushed cheeks when you can swirl on this mineral-based formula. Not to mention, it comes in 11 super-flattering shades petal pink to auburn red.

$30 at Jane Iredale

ISDIN Skin Drops

“One single drop can be mixed with the client’s normal moisturizer to provide incredible coverage. When trying to hide a blemish or discoloration, let the area dry and then reapply as needed to provide excellent coverage.” – Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, MD

$57 at Isdin

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.