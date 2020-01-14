The Absolute Best Over-the-Counter Body Lotions for Eczema-Prone Skin

Scroll To See More Images

I know I’m not the only stateside East-Coaster suffering the side effects of truly unpredictable weather, also known as proof that the climate crisis isn’t some made-up catastrophe. Sure, 60 degrees in the middle of January feels great at the moment, but when those numbers drop significantly 24 hours later, the sniffles soon follow and before you know it, skin feels like sandpaper too. In moments like these, you don’t even need a dermatologist to suggest stocking up on the best eczema lotion—it’s an absolute must.

As I’ve said before, finding a tried-and-true fave is relative to the person, whether they have eczema-prone skin or not. Fragrance-free is a non-negotiable caveat for some while going the all-natural route is better for others. And then there are people like me who like to mix and match because they can’t stop buying things. I always recommend starting with the National Eczema Association website which regularly updates the long list of products that pass their strict guidelines, but word-of-mouth can be just as valuable too.

Of course, there are plenty of things you can do besides buying something at the drugstore. Skincare enthusiasts and experts alike recommend doing everything from taking shorter showers to sleeping with a humidifier to wearing skin-friendly fabrics. But if you have eczema-prone skin and simply can’t turn down a bargain, make sure it’s one of these.

This vegan formula is fragrance-free and 2 percent colloidal oatmeal, a naturally-derived ingredient known for its calming effects on all skin types, including sensitive.

Don’t overlook this oldie, but goodie drugstore moisturizer. It’s also formulated with oatmeal, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic for those who despise greasy buildup.

Whenever I have a bad eczema breakout, I break out this bottle and use until the symptoms subside. The analgesic in addition to the brand’s signature ceramide blend will keep you from itching until you flake or bleed.

In addition to vitamin E and oatmeal, this drugstore staple is also formulated with aloe water to deeply hydrate the skin in addition to relieving itchiness.

The brand’s entire Derma Series range was created with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis in mind. This lotion is fragrance-free, steroid-free, and hypoallergenic.

If you want something between a lotion and heavier cream, this baby-friendly balm dermatologically-tested and approved to relieve itching brought on by eczema.

I can’t think of an Amazon product that has been recommended more than this totally unassuming, but completely effective derm-approved moisturizer.

This moisturizer is laced with AHAs that gently exfoliate the top layers of the skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.