Eczema-Friendly Body Wash That Will Convince You to Stay in the Shower

Those with eczema know the drill. The red, itchy skin condition is common but can be pretty miserable. And all the extra showering and hand washing we’re doing can make matters worth. We rounded up the best eczema body wash that’ll help soothe skin when inflammation flares up. Whether you have rashes and scaly skin on your hands or body, these will help make the shower a calming and healing experience. And don’t worry—you can shop them all from the comfort of your couch.

There are multiple types of eczema. The most common form is atopic dermatitis, which is often caused by an allergy. It can happen after your skin’s natural barrier is damaged or weak, allowing allergens and other irritants to get in. Dry skin and over-cleansing can cause this weak moisture barrier. (Genes and environmental problems can, too.) Those with eczema, need to be especially careful in the shower. As Dr. Pimple Popper (real name: Sandra Lee) recently told STYLECASTER, “Most important for those of us with eczema is you want to minimize your showers. For me, there’s no way I can take a cold shower. So I just take a very short, hot shower because the heat actually takes moisture from your skin.”

If you love your long showers or you just need to soothe an eczema flare-up, these hydrating body washes can help. Ingredients such as olive oil and coconut oil calm redness and ceramides and oatmeal help strengthen the moisture barrier. Find the right one for you, below.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash with Soothing Oat

Fans love this body wash for its “colloidal oatmeal” which works as a skin protectant.

CeraVe Soothing Body Wash

With ceramides and omega oils, this fragrance-free body wash aims to strengthen that moisture barrier we keep talking about.

Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

This fragrance and soap-free body wash won’t create a ton of suds but that doesn’t mean it’s not cleansing. Plus, omega oils and other natural lipids hydrate itchy skin.

Cetaphil Pro Soothing Wash

This paraben- and fragrance- free body wash cleanses without soap, and the “fillagrin complex” nourishes skin.

DCL Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories T Shampoo for Hair and Body

With coal tar solution, proteins, polymers, vitamin B5, eucalyptus and tea tree oil, this shampoo soothes inflammation and irritation on your scalp and body.

