5 Must-Haves from Dyson that Are Seriously Worth the Money

It’s crazy to think there was a time when Dyson was just a vacuum. Now the brand has taken over every part of our homes, our humidifier, air purifier, hair dryer, curler, straightener—and of course, vacuum. The best Dyson products are pricey but worth the money because they make our daily lives exponentially easier. Dyson takes the simplest things—cleaning the floor, drying our hair—to a level that makes the project much less of a chore. And that’s the magic. It’s not complicated. It. just works and works well and looks pretty at the same time.

There comes a time in your life when you’re ready to buy a quality version of something you use all the time because you’re sick of the more affordable ones breaking down or not working well. If you think your regular vacuum picks up all the cat hair off your rug, wait until you use the V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum. You won’t have to buy a new rug because you’ll be shocked at how clean your old one is. Sick of damaging your hair with hot tools? The Airwrap Styler and Supersonic Dryer protect your hair from extreme heat while ensuring you get ready faster. It’s like the simplest things in life are now actually fun.

Read about (and shop!) our five favorite Dyson products, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Airwrap Styler

The now iconic Airwrap is quite literally six tools in one. Yes, it’s pricey but you really don’t need much else in your hair arsenal. The barrels of each attachment feature Dyson’s “Coanda” technology, meaning they style your hair with heated airflow so there’s less damage to your strands. Take a quick on the Dyson site to create a kit with the barrel sizes best for you. Create curls, bouncy waves and totally straight styles.

Pure Humidify + Cool

This one sleek machine is an all-in-one humidifier, air purifier and fan. Perfect for your work-from-home life, it features HEPA and activated carbon filters to remove allergens and actually projects purified, humidified air. You can vary the airflow so you also get a refreshing breeze. You won’t know how you lived without it.

Corrale Hair Straightener

If you’re someone who cannot live without straightening their hair but you don’t want to completely destroy your strands, the Corrale is for you. It took seven years for Dyson to create this flat iron made with manganese copper alloy plates that actually flex and shape around your hair. You’re able to get results with less heat overall, so your strands will be less prone to breakage. Plus, it’s cordless!

V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

Once you clean up animal hair, dust and debris with this cordless vacuum, you truly won’t remember what you did before you got it. It sunctions up particles like nothing else and is seriously easy (and mess-free) to clean out. You’ll feel totally free running around your house or apartment vacuuming up all the dirt Iin sight without a cord holding you back.

Supersonic Hair Dryer Exclusive Copper Gift Edition

Of course you can get the classic Supersonic hair dryer but this copper version could not be chicer. Dyson’s first foray into hair tools was a huge hit as fans continue to love the way it dries hair fast while protecting it from extreme heat damage. It has a digital motor that produces a high-velocity jet of air—that never overheats.