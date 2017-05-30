StyleCaster
Share

The 9 Best Dry Shampoos of All Time

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 9 Best Dry Shampoos of All Time

by
The 9 Best Dry Shampoos of All Time
11 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Real talk: If we could wish for one thing—like, aside from world peace and eternal happiness and health—it would probably be a lifetime of good-hair days, every single morning. And though we have yet to have our wishes granted (does anyone have a good genie recommendation?), we’ve at least gotten pretty damn close, thanks to the magical powers of dry shampoo. But, as we’re starting to find out through annoying trial and error, not all dry shampoos are created equal. In fact, some aren’t even created in the same universe, like the clear, sticky, does-nothing-but-smells-tacky formulas. Which is why we’re here.

MORE: Lucy Hale Just Got a Seriously Cool Comb-Over Bob

Because we want you to stop wasting money on shitty products, and instead steer you in the direction of dry shampoos that are seriously good, like lightweight, volumizing formulas that leave your hair smelling like a rose garden (for real), or scalp-refreshing formulas specifically designed for curls. So we parsed through the zillion shampoos currently on today’s market and cherry-picked the best dry shampoos for every hair type. Click through to see our favorites, and let your secretly three-day old hair revel in the joy of staying dirty another day longer.

MORE: Vaseline is Curing People’s Acne, and the Internet is Freaking Out

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
If you want your hair to smell like fresh-cut roses...
If you want your hair to smell like fresh-cut roses...

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Rose Dry Shampoo, $28; at Sephora

Photo: Elizabeth and James
If you have thick, curly hair...
If you have thick, curly hair...

Cantu Dry Co-Wash, $4.99; at Target

Photo: Cantu
If you have fine, flat hair...
If you have fine, flat hair...

Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo, $14; at Target

Photo: Kristen Ess
If you want a clear, lightweight formula...
If you want a clear, lightweight formula...

IGK Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo, $29; at IGK

Photo: IGK
If you have a naturally oily scalp...
If you have a naturally oily scalp...

L'Oréal Hair Expert Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo, $6.99; at L'Oréal

Photo: L'Oréal
Photo: ImaxTree
If you have dull, fine hair...
If you have dull, fine hair...

Batiste Dry Shampoo Strength & Shine, $8.99; at Ulta

Photo: Batiste
If you have color-treated hair...
If you have color-treated hair...

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $24; at Amika

Photo: Amika
If you have dark hair that's terrified of white patches...
If you have dark hair that's terrified of white patches...

Sachajuan Dark Dry Powder Shampoo, $35; at David Pirrotta

Photo: Sachajuan
If you have light hair that needs a bit of shine...
If you have light hair that needs a bit of shine...

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones, $26; at Moroccanoil

 

Photo: Moroccanoil
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Zara Alternative You *Should* Be Shopping

The Zara Alternative You *Should* Be Shopping
  • If you want your hair to smell like fresh-cut roses...
  • If you have thick, curly hair...
  • If you have fine, flat hair...
  • If you want a clear, lightweight formula...
  • If you have a naturally oily scalp...
  • If you have dull, fine hair...
  • If you have color-treated hair...
  • If you have dark hair that's terrified of white patches...
  • If you have light hair that needs a bit of shine...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share