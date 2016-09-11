StyleCaster
The Best Dry Shampoo for Oily Hair

Photo: Imaxtree

We’ll just get to the point: Oily hair is a bitch. And the more you wash your hair, the oilier it seems to get. (It’s true: Your scalp thinks you’re stripping it of its natural oils forever until the end of time, so it rushes to restore them quickly—et voila, you have a cycle o’ grease.)

Of course, dry shampoo—a wondrous invention that encourages an acceptable level of laziness—exists, but not every product is formulated to tackle super-oily hair. We rounded up 13 of our favorites that not only sop up grease, but also deliver serious second-day volume without all the gross starchy residue—just be sure not to rely on it too much, lest you want the cycle to begin again. The best dry shampoos for oily hair at every budget, ahead.

IGK Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo, $29; at Sephora

 

Dove Volume and Fullness Dry Shampoo, $3.94; at Target

 

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, $44; at Oribe

 

Batiste Dry Shampoo, $7.99; at Ulta

 

Cake Beauty Satin Sugar Dry Shampoo Powder, $22; at Ulta

 

MILK MAKEUP Natural Dry Shampoo, $14; at Sephora

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, $22; at Sephora

 

PSSSST! Instant Dry Shampoo Spray, $3.39; at Walgreens

 

Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo, $22; at Living Proof

 

Ouai Dry Shampoo, $24; at Ouai

 

ALTERNA Haircare Cleanse Extend Translucent Dry Shampoo in Bamboo Leaf Scent, $22; at Sephora

 

amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $22; at Sephora

 

AG Light Brown Dry Shampoo, $28; at Ulta

 

