The Hidden Secret to Discovering the Best Dry Shampoos for Fine Hair

What if I told you that one, singular word can unlock a galore of the best dry shampoos for fine hair? It’s true—hiding on the back shelf, somewhere behind all of the products with famous brand names and heavyweight formulas, there lies an abundance of dry shampoos with the word “invisible” written somewhere on the can. Whether this keyword is found in the title itself or in the product description, it’s the best-kept secret when deciding on a product that won’t weigh down thin hair or leave behind uncomfortable residue.

While the definition of the word “invisible” is pretty straight-forward as it simply aims to describe something that can’t be seen (duh)–beauty goes a lot deeper than that. So, when you see it on the back of a dry shampoo can, what this word is really trying to say is: “this is a gentle, weightless, refreshing formula that leaves behind zero residue.” In other words, it’s labeling the product as a personal gold mine formulated perfectly for people with finer, weaker hair that just can’t handle anything more than invisible.

In an effort to make your search for a brand new, fine hair-friendly collection of dry ‘poos a little bit easier—I’ve done the research for you and found some of the best residue-free dry shampoo products that will make your lifeless locks a little bit happier.

IGK Jet Lag

IGK’s invisible dry shampoo erases mild dirt and oil with gentle, finely milled volcanic ash, reviving your hair and scalp without leaving it dry or brittle. Gentle enough to refresh styling throughout the day and in between blowouts, this product is the ultimate dry shampoo for fine hair.

$27 at IGK

Drybar Detox Clear

Drybar’s Detox Clear is an invisible, lightweight formula that absorbs light oil without leaving a thick layer of residue. Your hair will feel clean and refreshed with a soft, sheer finish.

$23 at Sephora

Bumble and Bumble Tres Invisible

Formulated with French pink clay, this dry shampoo immediately absorbs oil and sweat while dry cleansing hair. Made for fine and medium hair types, this invisible dry shampoo will cleanse and add volume from roots to ends.

$29 at Sephora

Lululemon No-Show Dry Shampoo

Lululemon’s aluminum-free, lightweight dry shampoo sprays on invisible and is your go-to for cleaning sweat, dirt, and oil from post-workout hair.

$34 at Sephora

Sally Hershberger 24K Supreme Stylist

This dry shampoo by Sally Hershberger is an invisible spray that builds instant body and invigorates thin, lifeless locks without a powdery residue.

$32 at Barneys New York

Marc Anthony Clear Dry Shampoo

Marc Anthony’s Invisible Dry Shampoo cleanses hair and absorbs oil. Although made for all types of hair, its ability to add extra volume while gently cleansing makes it ideal for fine hair.

$8.29 at Walgreens

L’anza Healing Style Dry Shampoo

This super unique Healing Style Dry Shampoo cleanses and refreshes your hair with a distinctive powder from organic mineral clay that’s naturally invisible to provide extra absorbency and no residue.

$26 at Ulta

Dove Invisible Dry Shampoo

Dove’s weightless formula instantly and invisibly cleanses roots while refreshing lengths–leaving hair feeling fresh, clean and healthy on days between washes.

$4.88 at Dove

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Enriched with natural rice starch and sea buckthorn berry, this virtually invisible formula boosts volume and softens your roots without leaving any heavy residue.

$25 at Revolve

John Frieda Volume Refresh

Formulated with a light, fresh scent, this dry shampoo absorbs oil for a refreshing, clean feeling without visible residue. It’s volumizing formula allows you to skip the flat feeling of greasy hair.

$9.19 at Amazon

