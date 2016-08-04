10 Dry Shampoos Every Brunette Needs to Try

Dry shampoo is the most important item in my beauty cabinet—it’s my morning saving grace, my desert island go-to, and the MVP of my entire routine. As a brunette, I’m very specific about which brands I’ll use and which I avoid for fear of a sticky white residue taking residence both on and in my light-brown hair. Some products do work—you’d physically have to pry a bottle of Amika‘s Perk Up Dry Shampoo from my hands before I boarded a plane without it—while others are better left to the blondes.

Also, aside from refreshing your hair between washes and extending the life of a blowout, dry shampoo happens to be a powerful styling product. When my hair feels too soft and clean, I add a spritz for matte texture and find it’s less sticky than most actual powders and sprays made for this exact purpose (ahem, salt spray).

Celebrity hair stylist John Vella, who’s worked with stars such as Kate Moss in the past and is an ambassador for hair brand René Furterer, agrees: “Applying dry shampoo to the midshaft and ends of hair gives you the best beachy look with movement and bounce,” he said, suggesting you also use on wet hair. “A little dry shampoo on damp hair can add to the volume of a great scrunch. The powder mixes with the water and forms a textured curl,” he said. “A little hair spray over it all locks in the textures and prolongs the life of your scrunch.” Vella also says that the most common mistake people make when spraying dry shampoo is to hold the nozzle too close to your scalp, which leaves said dreaded powdery residue. “Spraying further away is better and delivers the best result,” he said.

In the gallery above you’ll find the 10 best dry shampoos for women with brown hair to match all budgets, so start clicking (and shopping!) now.