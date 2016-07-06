The 11 Best Dry Shampoos for Dry Hair

Good news! If you have dry hair, dry shampoo isn’t off-limits. In fact, there are two types of dry shampoos—ones that sop up oil at your roots, and ones that add height to limp hair. And if your hair is dry or brittle, you’ll probably gravitate toward the latter. To tell the difference, a good rule of thumb is to glance at the ingredients: If you see starch listed before alcohol, it’s the kind that’ll tackle oil head-on—not ideal if you already have thirsty hair. Instead, go for one where alcohol is the main ingredient. That way, you’ll be able to refresh your roots without looking like you haven’t conditioned your hair in decades.

Not into the powdery feeling of dry shampoo at all? You could DIY one—”both kaolin and starch powders like corn and rice can be used alone to achieve the matte effect and oil reduction correlated with dry shampoo without the detrimental drying effects,” says dermatologist Neil Sadick.

Or you could look for a dry conditioner instead, says cosmetic chemist Jim Hammer. “These types of formulas contain low levels of natural oils, along with the usual oil-absorbing starches, to help soften and shine.” Ahead, 11 dry shampoos and conditioners for dry hair.