These Nourishing Gloves are Basically Spa Treatments for Dry Hands

Wearing gloves inside the house isn’t something I normally do unless my skin is starting to look, for lack of a better word, jacked-up. I’m talking scaly patches, ashiness that just doesn’t seem to budge and callus sprouts just above my palms. Though this doesn’t happen all the time, a combo of eczema and over-zealous hand-washing can occasionally lead to a tireless search for the best dry hand gloves.

I love a good hand sheet mask moment, but when worse comes to worst, I need an overnight option that won’t leave CeraVe ointment all over the bedsheets, especially if my nails could use some TLC, too. Dry hand gloves, sort of like the ones you may see at a spa, get the job done. More often than not, the best options are also infused with nourishing ingredients (like botanical oils and aloe vera) to insulate the effects of a hand cream even more. If you’re going to treat yourself to anything this week, make it one of these affordable treatments for excessively dry skin.

Eurow 100% Premium Cotton Natural Therapy Gloves

A breathable, comfortable set of gloves literally locking in the moisture benefits of a lotion, cream or ointment.

CARA Moisturizing Eczema Cotton Gloves

If you have sensitive skin, these cotton gloves are also hypoallergenic.

NatraCure Moisturizing Gel Gloves

Plush, boldly-colored gloves with a built-in gel lining to enhance and trap the moisturizing benefits of a dry skin product.

Codream Touch Screen Moisturizing Spa Gloves

Not only are these gloves thin enough to stay on as you use your phone; they’re also lined with a botanical gel that’s infused with vitamin E, jojoba oil, grapeseed oil and more.

Codream Fingerless Cotton Gel Moisturizing Gloves

Or if wearing gloves while using your phone just feels too weird, you can also invest in a fingerless version.

Wright’s Apothecary Aloe-Infused Moisturizing Gloves

Fluffy nylon and spandex gloves infused with the soothing and cooling effects of aloe vera to heal skin cracks and flaking.

NatraCure Moisturizing Gel Booties and Gloves Set

Turn up your at-home spa experience with gel-lined fabrics for your hands and feet.

Earth Therapeutics Aloe-Infused Moisture Gloves

Massage in your favorite lotion or cream before slipping on these plush aloe vera-infused gloves for bed.

Aquasentials Moisturizing Gloves

Heal your skin in style with these polka-dotted spa gloves.

Spa Life Restoring Miraculous Moisturizing Hand Gloves

Repair damaged nails and indulge in some TLC for dry skin with this spearmint extract and tea tree oil-infused treatment.

Malcolm’s Miracle LOVE Moisturizing Gloves

Malcolm’s Miracle is one of the best-reviewed hand glove products out there, thanks to a thin and snug design that’s guaranteed to last for up to two years.

