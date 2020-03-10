5 Drunk Elephant Dupes to Stash Inside Your Medicine Cabinet

Drunk Elephant is undoubtedly the It Girl of the skincare realm. She’s cool, confident and has a dedicated base of followers (stars like Khloe Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens included!) that follow her every move. However, while Drunk Elephant is nothing short of a buzzworthy skincare brand, there’s no denying that some of our favorite buys (looking at you C-Firma!) can take a lot of coin from that hard-earned paycheck once payday comes knocking. And for this reason, some of the best Drunk Elephant dupes are climbing the ranks of cult-favorite products you have to try at least once.

This also doesn’t mean you shouldn’t splurge on some of these Drunk Elephant standouts every once and a while, as we all know that some beauty buys are totally worth the price. However, should you want to save a little more money on skincare products that are equally effective, here are five inexpensive but equally effective dupes for all those Drunk Elephant bestsellers you love. From moisturizers to serums to a night serum that rivals the infamous Babyfacial, these formulas will save face and a paycheck or two along the way.

For Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer: The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA Cream

Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer gets high marks for its impressive hydrating content, as it delivers a nourishing formula of signal peptides, growth factors and amino acids to the skin.

This superstar hydrator also costs $68, making The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA Cream ($5.80) a suitable alternative. Besides, if we know anything about The Ordinary, it’s that it delivers amazing skincare essentials for unbelievable prices. Bargain appeal aside though, not only does this budget-friendly cream have the same whipped texture of Protini, but it adds amino acids, dermal lipids and hyaluronic acid to the mix, keeping the skin hydrated and plump around the clock.

For C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum: La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Salicylic Acid

The hype surrounding Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum ($80) is rightfully deserved, as it uses a 15 percent concentration of vitamin C, fruit enzymes and antioxidants to promote brighter and clear-looking skin with every use. But while C-Firma is a skincare investment product any beauty influencer would want to get their hands on, you’ll love to know that there are other supercharged vitamin C serums out there that can help you achieve radiant #nofilter skin.

The La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Salicylic Acid ($39.99), for example, is definitely one of those products, as it fuses 10 percent pure vitamin C with anti-aging ingredients like salicylic acid and neurosensine. Plus, it’s also under $40, allowing you to grab two bottles for the price of one C-Firma serum.

For T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum: FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid 10% AHA

While this Drunk Elephant Resurfacing Night Serum ($90) is jam-packed with skin-boosting ingredients (glycolic plus, tartaric, lactic and citric acids), but it also starts at $90 which can be an arm and a leg for some shoppers.

To save both your skin and your paycheck, trust that the FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid 10% AHA ($55) can keep your skin looking ultra-radiant, as it also uses an AHA blend (powered by four alpha-hydroxy acids) at ten percent to help brighten up dull skin. And yes, this resurfacing liquid is still technically a splurge item of sorts. However, it still saves you more money when compared to its costly counterpart.

For T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial 25% AHA + 2% BHA Mask: Farmacy Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum

There’s no real surprise why the Drunk Elephant Babyfacial ($80) is a top-seller since it buffs away dull and flaking cells, leaving the skin glowing, and feeling as soft as a baby’s bottom. And although this product has received endorsements from celebrities like Drew Barrymore, it’s a true fact that this resurfacing facial treatment costs a whopping $80, which can be a major blow to your tight budget.

However, should you want an inexpensive (yet equally effective!) glow-inducing facial treatment that leaves your skin feeling velvety smooth, let the Farmacy Honeymoon Glow AHA Resurfacing Night Serum ($58) take your skincare regimen to new heights, as it is formulated with a 14 percent AHA/BHA/gentle flower acids and utilizes hydrating honey to prevent unwanted irritation.

For Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides: It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Dry skin definitely doesn’t stand a chance against the Drunk Elephant Whipped Moisturizer ($60) that utilizes a blend of six African oils (plus ceramides!) to replenish moisture back into the skin’s natural barrier. And yes, this whipped moisturizer may be one of the more affordable items from this buzzy brand, but let’s be honest: a $60 splurge isn’t exactly doable when you’ve got bills to pay.

However, the It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Hydrating Moisturizer ($49) is a slightly more reasonably priced hydrator that can keep your skin full of moisture with ceramides plus other anti-aging ingredients (peptides, collagen, hyaluronic acid, and squalene) that sends fine lines and wrinkles packing.

