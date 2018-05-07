7 Drugstore Tinted Moisturizers That Will Ease Your Summer Makeup Routine

On the go and need some skin hydration? Looking for the no-makeup makeup look? It’s time to grab a tinted moisturizer. Tinted moisturizer isn’t as heavy or full-coverage as foundation, and it doesn’t contain primer like B.B cream. However, it packs tons of moisture, a nice sheer tint, and an easy lightweight coverage.

You could ball out and opt for a product that’s $40 plus, but sometimes your local drugstore has stuff that’s just as good for a lot less. We’ve rounded up the seven best drugstore tinted moisturizers out there so you don’t have to do all the heavy lifting. Keep scrolling to see which one fits your needs best.

e.l.f Tinted Moisturizer

An aloe- and cucumber-infused formula won’t leave your skin feeling dry and flaky, while its lightweight formula provides a seamless finish.

About $3 on Amazon

Jolie Mineral Sheer Tint

An oil-free formula gives you coverage without a greasy feel. The water-resistant formula is perfect for hot days when things can get sweaty fast.

$22.95 at Amazon

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Glow Sheers

With vitamins A, C, and E, this formula glides onto the skin with a lightweight touch and a little added shimmer.

Available on Amazon

No7 City Light Tinted Moisturizer

No7 has a patented antioxidant complex that helps to protect skin from environmental stressors like pollution. Plus with its SPF protection, your skin will remain hydrated and safe from sun exposure.

$14.99 at Walgreens

Olay Complete Tinted Moisturizer

This sheer coverage not only blends easily, but evens skin tones, hydrates, smooths, and protects.

$8.30 at Walmart

Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Tinted Moisturizer

Made with organic fruit water, this product delivers serious hydration to the skin. It’ll give you moisture plus sheer, natural coverage, too.

Available on Amazon

W3LL PEOPLE Bio Tint Moisturising Foundation

This plant-based formula may have only four different shades, but its bonus of SPF 30 and incredible matte coverage make up for that shortcoming.

Available on Amazon