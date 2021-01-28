The Most Exciting Drugstore Shampoo Launches of 2021

You’re already spending your hard-earned cash on highlights, hair dye, dryers, flat irons, chemical treatments and all the other things you need to look and feel your best. Luckily, there are some of the best drugstore shampoo launches for 2021 that’ll help without emptying your wallet. We’re talking new, innovative ingredients and cleansers for all hair types—all for less than $15.

Have color-treated hair and are afraid of damaging sulfates? Don’t worry. TRESemmé and SheaMoisture both have a shampoo that’ll help strengthen your strands while protecting your color. If bouncy curls are what you’re after, OGX’s new lightweight line will ensure you’re not weighed down. There’s also a dandruff-busting option that won’t leave your strands dry and stripped.

These 2021 shampoo launches prove you don’t have to spend a lot of money to have great hair.

Dove Care & Protect Purify & Hydrate Shampoo

Dove’s new line is infused with micellar complex and glycerin to wash away all that product and grease build-up without drying out the hair.

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Color Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo features the brand’s Anti-Fade technology to keep hair vibrant and glossy. Available January.

OGX Lightweight + Coconut Fine Curls Shampoo

If your fine wavy or curly hair feels easily weighed down, try lightweight this shampoo with coconut water, flaxseed and citrus oil. Available January.

Pantene Sulfate-Free Hydrating Glow Shampoo

Those with dry and/or highlighted hair will find this shampoo gently cleanses without stripping hair of its natural oils. Baobab essence leaves hair feeling soft.

Aveeno Hair Sunflower Oil Blend Shampoo

Aveeno took its popular scalp-soothing shampoo and conditioner and adding a hydrating and softening sunflower oil blend. The yummy scent evokes red currant, sugared peony and vanilla.

Head & Shoulders Soothe & Strengthen Shampoo

Hydrate a dry, itchy scalp while also fortifying hair with argan oil and rose essence, as well as the brand’s “supreme blend” for banishing flakes.

L’Oréal Paris EverPure Purple Shampoo

Neutralize brassy yellow and orange tones in blonde and highlighted hair with this sulfate-free shampoo.

EverPure Purple Shampoo $6.99 buy it

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate & Repair Shampoo

Soften the driest and brittle hair with Mafura and baobab oil.

Suave Naturally Derived Coconut Hydrating Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo hydrates and gently cleanses with ingredients derived from palm, coconut, rock salt, corn and cotton.