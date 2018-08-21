StyleCaster
Drugstore Retinol Products for Smoother Skin on a Budget

Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

What isn’t there to love about retinol? When used correctly and consistently, it’ll take your skin from bumpy to smooth, potentially reduce breakouts and even out a hyper-pigmented complexion. In short: it’s the not-so-secret sauce for keeping your skin on point and primed for days when you want full makeup coverage and days when you’d rather go bare.

Well, maybe there’s just one thing we wish retinol was…and that’s less expensive. While we expect something with such a potent amount of fine-line-fighting ingredients to be pricier than other products, we also don’t think it should be inaccessible to those on a budget. Thankfully, more and more brands are creating affordable options in the form of a night cream, serum and even toner.

That means you can get your daily dose of retinol without having to add more steps to your routine. Ahead are 15 of the best-selling ones you can find in your local drugstore.

STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Pixi by Petra Retinol Tonic
Pixi by Petra Retinol Tonic

A no-rinse water made with retinol and soothing botanicals to give skin a softer and smoother appearance. Apply with a cotton pad and follow with your moisturizer.

$15 at Target

Photo: Pixi by Petra
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Urban Skin Rx Dark Spot Rapid Repair Retinol Treatment
Urban Skin Rx Dark Spot Rapid Repair Retinol Treatment

Retinol smooths skin, while niacinamide delivers deeply penetrating moisture and kojic acid targets an uneven complexion.

$22.99 at Target

Photo: Urban Skin Rx
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Beauty 360 Accelerated Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream
Beauty 360 Accelerated Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream

In addition to vitamin C for a brighter complexion and hyaluronic acid for ample moisture, this creamy moisturizer also includes a retinyl palmitate (a.k.a. retinol) to smooth out fine lines.

$15.39 at CVS

Photo: Beauty 360
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Cream Serum for Fine Lines and Wrinkles
CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Cream Serum for Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Combined with ceramides (molecules that help protect the top layer of skin), this retinol-rich moisturizer promises to delay damage caused by environmental stressors.

$18.49 at Walgreens

Photo: CeraVe
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Garnier SkinActive Ultra-Lift Anti-Aging Moisturizer & Serum
Garnier SkinActive Ultra-Lift Anti-Aging Moisturizer & Serum

This two-in-one skin treatment is made with the antioxidant vitamin E, rice peptides and a form of vitamin A (retinol) for smoother skin.

$16.99 at Walgreens

Photo: Garnier
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Hada Labo Tokyo Anti Aging Hydrator
Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Hydrator

This serum-like retinol can be used alone or along with a slightly heavier moisturizer for your smoothest, most hydrated skin yet.

$11.69 at Target

Photo: Hada Labo Tokyo
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Honest Beauty Younger Clearer Night Serum with Honestly Pure Retinol Facial Treatment
Honest Beauty Younger Clearer Night Serum with Honestly Pure Retinol Facial Treatment

This plant-based retinol includes a dose of salicylic acid to keep surprise breakouts from plaguing your skin.

$69.99 at Target

Photo: Honest Beauty
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Concentrate Face Cream with Retinol
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Concentrate Face Cream with Retinol

This unscented intense face cream includes a potent dose of retinol that should only be used a few times a week at night.

$56.99 at Target

Photo: La Roche-Posay
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Life-Flo 1% Retinol A Cream
Life-Flo 1% Retinol A Cream

This retinol-heavy moisturizer includes a helping of green tea and vitamin C for softening the skin, but should still be limited to use just a few nights a week.

$20.99 at CVS

Photo: Life-Flo
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti Wrinkle + Firming Night Cream
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti Wrinkle + Firming Night Cream

This best seller contains retinol for not only smoothing the skin, but increasing its firmness over time.

$10.72 at Walmart

Photo: L'Oreal Paris
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | MD Complete Anti-Aging Retinol Vitamin C Concentrate
MD Complete Anti-Aging Retinol Vitamin C Concentrate

This highly potent mix of vitamin C and retinol is a heavy-duty treatment for skin with an uneven tone and complexion.

$28.99 at CVS

Photo: MD Complete
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Accelerated Retinol SA Night Moisturizer
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Accelerated Retinol SA Night Moisturizer

Gentle enough for daily use, this night moisturizer combines retinol with hyaluronic acid to smooth fine lines.

$16.99 at Target

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Facial Serum
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Facial Serum

This best-selling pre-moisturizer treatment is a cult favorite, thanks to its powerful mix of retinol, magnesium, zinc and copper, which targets bumpy skin with uneven tone.

$17.99 at Target

Photo: RoC
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Skin + Pharmacy Advanced Anti-Aging Therapy Retinol Night Moisturizer
Skin + Pharmacy Advanced Anti-Aging Therapy Retinol Night Moisturizer

A fragrance- and oil-free retinol formula made specifically to treat acne-prone skin.

$13.99 at CVS

Photo: Skin + Pharmacy
STYLECASTER | Drugstore Retinol Products | Vichy LiftActiv Retinol HA Concentrate Anti-Wrinkle Face Serum
Vichy LiftActiv Retinol HA Concentrate Anti-Wrinkle Face Serum

In addition to retinol, this daily serum also includes LR2412, a jasmine-plant-infused ingredient that increases the skin's capacity to repair itself.

$45 at CVS

Photo: Vichy

