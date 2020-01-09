Mark My Words—These Drugstore Mascaras Will Be On Everyone’s Lashes This Year

Scroll To See More Images

Even I’m surprised that drugstore makeup is already dominating my 2020 beauty routine. I’ve always been a high-low lady who doesn’t mind pairing a $50 foundation with a $3 lipstick. But as of late, I’m most impressed by the products with real estate in Target and CVS aisles, including what I believe to be some of the best drugstore mascaras. Like a nude nail polish or red lipstick, mascara has always been one of those products you spend what feels like an eternity looking for; specifically, one that will actually get used to the very last clump within a 3-month period.

Though some of the best formulas are admittedly still a few oldies, but goodies, like Maybelline’s pink and green Great Lash formula, there are some newbies coming for the crown, like the brand’s very own Falsies Lash Lift. Everyone’s got different lash goals, most of which are a more-defined curl, elongation, waterproof color or combo of the three. Whichever box you check off, there’s a mascara on this list that you’ll probably love.

Besides the lengthening properties, this “ride or die” formula also comes in a variety of fun, bold colors.

This coconut- and jojoba oil-infused waterproof mascara is a must-try for bold lashes.

For the dramatic flair of a false eyelash without having to glue them down, simply transform your natural ones with this volumizing waterproof formula.

Twist and elongate the applicator brush of this underrated innovator to up the curl power of this affordable find.

This one has a game-changing brush with multitasking capabilities; a flat side for lengthening and a comb side for separating each lash.

Thanks to the lash separation of the thick brush applicator, the doe-eyed look is no longer difficult to pull off.

This drugstore classic remains a top-seller, due to the hypoallergenic formula that doubles the size of your lashes.

The brand’s new formula is one of the few formulas that can actually take my flat lashes and curl them up in a matter of seconds.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.