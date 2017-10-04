Almost All of the Best Drugstore Mascaras Are Under $10 (Seriously)

There are definitely certain beauty categories we should invest some dollars in (foundation and moisturizer, to name a few). But buying expensive mascara seems like a total waste of money, considering there are some pretty bomb drugstore varieties that get the job done just as well as a $25 tube.

Lush lashes can make a look or BE a look—either way, we do love ours to be long, dark and fluttery. But we also love a bargain. Here are 10 of the best drugstore mascaras—all loved for different reasons, all around $10.

