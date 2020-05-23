Only the Best Drugstore Makeup Products for Your Summer Routine

Scroll To See More Images

By now, you’ve started to entertain the idea of returning to the makeup look you were mastering before stay-at-home orders began. Or maybe you never stopped and simply need to spice up your daily beat. Whatever the case, if you need to stick with a frugal budget, this year’s best drugstore makeup will leave you feeling like a million bucks without having to spend as much.

Truthfully, I recommend stocking up on some newer skincare drops, too, like the turmeric-rich mousse cleanser from Neutrogena and Aveeno’s milky, sensitive skin-friendly sunscreen stick. I can say from personal experience that the times I loved my makeup best is when my skin was in peak condition. But back to these makeup launches. Unsurprisingly, eyeshadow and mascara have claimed the spotlight—perhaps it has something to do with face masks disguising our lips 24/7. But fret not; there are some choice color products to keep our kissers ready for their eventual comeback, too.

Plus, it wouldn’t be a summer shopping experience if there weren’t a body illuminator and cooling setting spray in the mix as well. So keep scrolling to makeover your seasonal routine without draining your bank account or wreaking havoc on your skin.

Revlon x Ashley Graham Tropical Vibes Post Beach Glow Face & Eye Kit

You don’t have to hit the sand to get a sun-kissed glow thanks to the latest collab from Revlon and Ashley Graham, just in time for summer. This limited-edition kit includes an island-inspired eye makeup palette along with a sparkling lip highlight.

The Creme Shop x Trolls World Tour Queen Poppy Classic Blending Sponge

Downsize your beauty tool collection with this multitasking sponge that can be used to apply a wide range of products including powders, tinted moisturizer, foundation, concealer, and blush.

NYX California Beamin’ Face & Body Liquid Highlighter

This high-intensity, head-to-toe body illuminator delivers a glowy and dewy finish, as well as moisture by way of avocado, rosehip, grapeseed, and jojoba oils in the formula.

essence Stay 8Hr Waterproof Lipliner

Available in eight shades, this stay-put vegan liner is a must-have for keeping your favorite red and berry lipstick shades in place through the summer heat.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Prep & Set Water Mist

Take your pick for a citrus-, rose-, or cucumber-scented finishing spray that can be used to prep the skin for makeup or post-application to give your look a dewy, hydrated finish.

essence what the fake! volumizing & lengthening mascara

The latest addition to essence’s range of affordable, top-rated mascaras is this fast-acting mascara, enriched with nylon fibers to lengthen your lashes in seconds.

NYX Pride Edition Brights Ultimate Shadow Palette

This brilliant rainbow display of blendable, high-impact eyeshadow colors was put together as a tribute to the LGBTQ community for Pride 2020.

L’Oréal Extra Volume Collagen Mascara

Not only are the bristles in the applicator brush twice the size of other options; the formula itself also contains collagen to boost lash volume.

Pixi by Petra LipGlow

This nourishing tinted lip color comes in three different shades, all of which are enriched with shea butter, mango, and other nourishing ingredients to soften and moisturize the lips.

