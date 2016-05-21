7 STYLECASTER Editors on Their Favorite Under-$10 Lipstick Picks

If you’re fond of makeup—maybe you even love makeup—then there’s no need for me to tell you how difficult it is to emerge from a drugstore with nothing in hand but the stuff you went there to buy. I can’t imagine anything more painful than having to talk yourself out of a new $7 mascara on the sensible grounds that you don’t really need it, except maybe childbirth.

Simply put, there’s nothing like a good steal. (Not a literal steal, of course… but if you must go that route, just don’t get caught.) And as any budget-friendly beauty doyenne already knows, the best drugstore lipsticks are no less worthwhile than their $40 counterparts. That’s a fact. So with that said, 7 of our STYLECASTER editors revealed their picks for the cream of the under-$10 crop. The bad news is you’ll want to snag them all immediately; the good news is that theoretically, you can.