20 of Our Favorite Drugstore Lipsticks (Under $20!)

There are few more satisfying scores than a good old drugstore beauty haul. We say this because you can bring home an armload of goodies without necessarily breaking the bank. One of the things we can barely leave without on nearly every drugstore run is a new lip color. After all, there are so many to choose from, and the beauty aisles are so close to the registers…
That said, it would irresponsible of us not to tell you which ones top our list for favorite drugstore lip color finds. Since you can’t really test them in store, we’ve done the legwork for you and will gladly share the best of nearly every shade we could get our greedy hands on. Best part? They’re all under $20! Click through the slideshow to put these lip colors on your list next time you hit up your local drugstore.
More From Beauty High:
10 Best Drugstore Mascaras Under $10
Cheap Concealer Brushes to Hide It All
How to Find Your Drugstore Match at the Drugstore
BEST 20 UNDER $20 DRUGSTORE LIPSTICKS
CoverGirl Colorlicious Lipstick, Divine Wine
Everyone needs a fun violet lip color. This one can be yours for less than a movie ticket's price.
(CoverGirl Colorlicious Lipstick, Divine Wine, $6.39, Drugstore.com)
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Extraordinaire in Orange Tempo
Summer is the best time to test out a bright orange lip! We're way into this liquid lipstick from L'Oreal since it gives you such a bold color. It may look and feel like a gloss, but the color definitely has depth to it.
(L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Extraordinaire in Orange Tempo, $5.59, Target)
e.l.f. Studio Mineral Lipstick in Runway Pink
This is one of those everyday pinks. It's like a dusty rose that makes your lips look so pretty and polished but not overtly "LOOK AT MY LIPS."
(e.l.f. Studio Mineral Lipstick, $5, eyeslipsface.com)
Flower Kiss Stick Lipstick in Velvet Desert Flower
We're way into Drew Barrymore's makeup line at Walmart. We are also way into this pretty rose color and the velvety texture it leave on our lips.
(Flower Kiss Stick Lipstick in Velvet Desert Flower, $6.98, Walmart)
IMAN Luxury Moisturizing Lipstick in Flirtatious
IMAN's lipsticks are gorgeously bold—one swipe and you're rocking a BRIGHT pink mouth. Who has time for wimpy color? Not us.
(IMAN Luxury Moisturizing Lipstick in Flirtatious, $10, Drugstore.com)
L'ORÉAL Infallible 2-Step Lip Color in Cherry Noir
We love dark vampy lip colors but hate when they fade—it kind of ruins the whole effect. Well L'Oreal took care of that with their Infallible Pro-Last long-wear lip color. This stuff does NOT budge, but the balm end makes your lips feel super smooth and moist all the live long day.
(L'ORÉAL Infallible 2-Step Lip Color in Cherry Noir, $12.99, Ulta)
Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color in Maple Kiss
We love our nudes, but they are difficult to choose since they can go wrong depending on the skin tone. Maple Kiss is a warm medium-toned nude that happens to look great on a range of skin tones. We love the warm, vaguely 90s vibe this nude gives us.
(Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color in Maple Kiss, $5.59, Target)
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Matte Orchid
Another drugstore brand we love for bold lip colors, Milani, is serving up matte colors like this one that give us impressive color in one swipe.
(Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Matte Orchid, $5.49, Walgreens)
Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Rich Raisin
The only thing we love more than a good lip balm is a good colored lip balm. Neutrogena's got you covered on both fronts with tons of moisture and great color to boot.
(Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Rich Raisin, $8.99, Drugstore.com)
NYX Cosmetics Soft Matte Lip Cream in Copenhagan
This is such a fan favorite that if you happen to see this NYX lip color at your drugstore, you need to GET IT because you may not see it again. It's sold out a lot. It's got the most velvety opaque color in a super light liquid formula that stays soft on your lips for hours. HOURS.
(NYX Cosmetics Soft Matte Lip Cream in Copenhagen, $5.99, Ulta)
Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color in Divine Wine
This color is a red carpet favorite, as seen on Chrissy Teigen for the Oscars this past year. Not only that but it's an everyone-favorite considering this deep wine color comes in the most velvety matte formula, giving every wearer the most luscious vampy lips. Mattes done right make us so happy, as so does this Maybelline lipstick.
(Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color in Divine Wine, $5.50, Walmart)
NYX Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Alabama
We love having a literal wardrobe of red lipsticks, NYX's Matte Lipstick in Alabama making the cut for its ruby-colored matte formula that is miraculously flattering on so many skin tones. It's not super bold as far as reds go, but it's a very pretty jewel-toned red that looks sophisticated day or night.
(NYX Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Alabama, $6, NYXcosmetics.com)
Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm in Sultry
Everyone couldn't get enough of Revlon's Matte Balms when they came out and for good reason—they deliver amazing color and finish with a truly balm-like texture. It's a great thing when you can have your cake and eat it too. This color is one of Revlon's most popular for its universally flattering warm pink tone.
(Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm in Sultry, $6.89, Target)
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipcolor in Mink
Whether you're into the 90s resurgence of brown lipstick or just want to copy Kylie Jenner's perfect brown lip color, Mink is a classic Revlon lip color that's been around since the 90s so you can trust that it's on point.
(Revlon Super Lustrous Lipcolor in Mink, 7.99, Ulta)
RIMMEL LONDON Provocalips 16Hr Kissproof Lip Colour in Play With Fire
As far as kissing goes, we haven't exactly road-tested this lip color. We have, however, worn it through lunch and it remained on our lips, un-smudged and un-budging. So if that's not testament enough, we don't know what is. We really wouldn't mind this fiery red color sticking around our lips for the whole 16 alleged hours, though.
(RIMMEL LONDON Provocalips 16Hr Kissproof Lip Colour in Play With Fire, $6.69, Ulta)
Rimmel Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Lipstick in 01
Those of us in search of the perfect cherry red lip color in a moisturizing satin formula, look no further than this one from Rimmel. A bestseller, we can see why this cult red lip color is in nearly everyone's lipstick wardrobe.
(Rimmel Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Lipstick in 01, $4.63, Drugstore.com)
SheaMoisture Lipstick Crayon in Kenia
Those natural beauty obsessed can pretty much pick up everything from SheaMoisture's line. We are loving their lipstick crayons in an array of deep jewel colors. Kenia is a fun bright red that will keep your lips thoroughly hydrated and conditioned while you're rocking a bold color.
(SheaMoisture Lipstick Crayon in Kenia, $9.99, Target)
Sonia Kashuk Satin Luxe Lip Color SPF 16 in Barely Nude
We love a good nude lip color—especially one that gives you a hint of warmth so that your lips look just a bit brighter and pinker. Sure, you could just wear lip balm, but why would you when you can have your color, moisture, and SPF in one?
(Sonia Kashuk Satin Luxe Lip Color SPF 16 in Barely Nude, $9.99, Target)
Wet 'N Wild MegaSlicks Balm Stain Moisturizing Lip Color in Lady and the Vamp
Lip stains are such a great look, but they're a bit of a pain to suffer through since the look oftentimes requires a parched pout. Thankfully, Wet 'N Wild has you covered with their stain balm that gives you the same effect in a moisturizing formula... all for less than $3!
(Wet 'N Wild MegaSlicks Balm Stain Moisturizing Lip Color in Lady and the Vamp, $2.99, drugstore.com)
Wet 'N Wild MegaLast Lip Color in Ravin' Raisin
Plum lips are appropriate year-round. Why would you hold back when they come in so many shades at such low prices? Wet 'N Wild's Megalast lipstick formula gets rave reviews from bloggers and friends alike, so we couldn't resist picking up this perfect raisin shade.
(Wet 'N Wild MegaLast Lip Color in Ravin' Raisin, $2.29, Drugstore.com)