20 Underrated K-Beauty Products You Probably Didn’t Know Were at the Drugstore

The gift and curse of drugstore shopping are having so. many. choices. Even if you’re on-the-go, there’s just something about a beauty aisle at Target or CVS that will keep you still for minutes at a time as if the friend you were supposed to meet canceled unexpectedly. Before you know it, you’re carrying a bag of snacks, deodorant, and some random skin serum to dinner at a restaurant with white tablecloths. (It’s called balance, people! You can always hide it under the table.) And when we’re talking about the best drugstore K-beauty products specifically, well, this type of situation is unavoidable.

Korean skincare and makeup are truly the best of the best. The formulas are top-notch, as in derived from unconventional sources—like snail mucin—that also pack more nutrients than their most popular counterparts. The packaging is so cute, it would literally be a crime to tuck away in a drawer. And the prices? Well, that’s the best part. While plenty of Korean skincare and makeup products have luxe price tags, there are arguably more that cost less without sacrificing quality. And now that K-beauty has gone from being an outlier to top of the class, the number of drugstore options is growing by the year. Ahead, just 20 of the underrated finds to look for on your next drugstore run, whether it’s up the street from your house or on Amazon.

A top-notch two-fer that delivers the ultra-rich, hydrating benefits of an eye cream for your entire face.

A derm-tested toner rich in green tea leaf water, snail secretion filtrate and bee venom for healing and hydrating skin.

A post-cleansing toner for balancing sebum production in oily skin.

A moisturizing eye cream rich in baobab oil and collagen water.

A gentle oil-to-foam cleanser for sensitive skin.

A micro lash formula that will reach those small, lower-lash line hairs too.

Silk extract, adenosine and willowbark extract go to work while you sleep to firm the skin and brighten a dull complexion.

Just one swipe of this lipstick for full, comfortable coverage.

A lightweight, watery toner enriched with beta-glucan to penetrate beyond the top layer of skin for maximum absorption.

A unique oil-infused formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, providing rich moisture by way of maple tree sap.

An overnight mask enriched with snail slime extract, botanical stem cell extract, and baobab tree extract to repair and soften damaged skin.

A 45% peptide serum for softening fine lines and firming the skin.

Gel patches infused with manuka honey and argan oil to moisturize and brighten the under-eye area.

A travel-friendly lip ink with sponge applicator for precise placement inside the lip line.

A quick-absorbing face oil chock-full-of superfoods and vitamins A, B, and C.

A gentle cleanser enriched with rice bran which is rich in amino acids and hydrochloric acid.

A multi-beneficial balm made of salt, egg yolk and charcoal powder to gently remove blackheads and excess oil.

An overnight mask rich in exfoliating enzymes for glowy skin by morning.

A gentle, but deeply hydrating sheet mask enriched with thyme.

The sweet look of a popsicle stain (with 12-hour wear!), minus the added calories.

