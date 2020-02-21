StyleCaster
20 Underrated K-Beauty Products You Probably Didn’t Know Were at the Drugstore

20 Underrated K-Beauty Products You Probably Didn't Know Were at the Drugstore

20 Underrated K-Beauty Products You Probably Didn’t Know Were at the Drugstore
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

The gift and curse of drugstore shopping are having so. many. choices. Even if you’re on-the-go, there’s just something about a beauty aisle at Target or CVS that will keep you still for minutes at a time as if the friend you were supposed to meet canceled unexpectedly. Before you know it, you’re carrying a bag of snacks, deodorant, and some random skin serum to dinner at a restaurant with white tablecloths. (It’s called balance, people! You can always hide it under the table.) And when we’re talking about the best drugstore K-beauty products specifically, well, this type of situation is unavoidable.

Korean skincare and makeup are truly the best of the best. The formulas are top-notch, as in derived from unconventional sourceslike snail mucinthat also pack more nutrients than their most popular counterparts. The packaging is so cute, it would literally be a crime to tuck away in a drawer. And the prices? Well, that’s the best part. While plenty of Korean skincare and makeup products have luxe price tags, there are arguably more that cost less without sacrificing quality. And now that K-beauty has gone from being an outlier to top of the class, the number of drugstore options is growing by the year. Ahead, just 20 of the underrated finds to look for on your next drugstore run, whether it’s up the street from your house or on Amazon.

best k beauty drugstore ahc eye face cream 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

AHC.

A top-notch two-fer that delivers the ultra-rich, hydrating benefits of an eye cream for your entire face.

AHC Essential Eye Cream for Face $28.99
best k beauty drugstore benton 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Benton.

A derm-tested toner rich in green tea leaf water, snail secretion filtrate and bee venom for healing and hydrating skin.

BENTON Snail Bee High Content Skin $13.31
best k beauty drugstore cosrx 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Cosrx.

A post-cleansing toner for balancing sebum production in oily skin.

Cosrx Bha Blackhead Power Liquid $18
best-k-beautbest-k-beauty-drugstore-etude-housey-drugstore-etude-house

Etude House.

A moisturizing eye cream rich in baobab oil and collagen water.

Etude House Moistfull Collagen Eye Cream $15.60
best k beauty drugstore holika holika 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Holika Holika.

A gentle oil-to-foam cleanser for sensitive skin.

Holika Holika Gudetama Oil to Foam… $15.99
best k beauty drugstore innisfree 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Innisfree.

A micro lash formula that will reach those small, lower-lash line hairs too.

Innisfree Skinny Microcara Mascara $7.99
best k beauty drugstore jj young 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

JJ Young by Caolion Lab.

Silk extract, adenosine and willowbark extract go to work while you sleep to firm the skin and brighten a dull complexion.

JJ Young Pore Good Night Mask $13.74
best k beauty drugstore joah 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Joah Beauty.

Just one swipe of this lipstick for full, comfortable coverage.

Joah Infinite Kiss Satin Liquid Lipstick $5.99
best k beauty drugstore klairs 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Klairs.

A lightweight, watery toner enriched with beta-glucan to penetrate beyond the top layer of skin for maximum absorption.

Klairs Supple Preparation Toner $15.19
best k beauty drugstore may coop 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

May Coop.

A unique oil-infused formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, providing rich moisture by way of maple tree sap.

May Coop Raw Moisturizer $33.92
best k beauty drugstore missha aqua glow 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Missha.

An overnight mask enriched with snail slime extract, botanical stem cell extract, and baobab tree extract to repair and soften damaged skin.

Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail… $12.80
best k beauty drugstore mizon 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Mizon.

A 45% peptide serum for softening fine lines and firming the skin.

Mizon Peptide-500 $21
best k beauty drugstore oh k 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Oh K!.

Gel patches infused with manuka honey and argan oil to moisturize and brighten the under-eye area.

Oh K! Bright Eyes Gold Dust Eye Mask $12
best k beauty drugstore peripera 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Peripera.

A travel-friendly lip ink with sponge applicator for precise placement inside the lip line.

Peripera Peri's Ink $12
best k beauty drugstore sweet chef 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Sweet Chef.

A quick-absorbing face oil chock-full-of superfoods and vitamins A, B, and C.

Sweet Chef Superfood and Vitamins… $23.99
best k beauty drugstore the face shop 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

The Face Shop.

A gentle cleanser enriched with rice bran which is rich in amino acids and hydrochloric acid.

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Face… $6.58
best k beauty drugstore tony moly 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

TonyMoly.

A multi-beneficial balm made of salt, egg yolk and charcoal powder to gently remove blackheads and excess oil.

TonyMoly Egg Pore Blackhead Steam Balm $14
best k beauty drugstore too cool for school 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

Too Cool for School.

An overnight mask rich in exfoliating enzymes for glowy skin by morning.

Too Cool For School Pumpkin Sleeping… $20
best k beauty drugstore peach lily 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

peach slices.

A gentle, but deeply hydrating sheet mask enriched with thyme.

peach slices Hydrate Face Sheet Mask $2.49
best k beauty drugstore the creme shop 20 Underrated K Beauty Products You Probably Didnt Know Were at the Drugstore

The Creme Shop.

The sweet look of a popsicle stain (with 12-hour wear!), minus the added calories.

The Crème Shop Permanent Popsicle Lip… $9.99
