14 Drugstore Products Celebrity Hairstylists Swear By

Let’s not even pretend we all haven’t spent hours refrigerator-staring at the shelves and shelves of beauty products at the drugstore. There’s just so many.
And while it’s totally possible to figure out if a liquid lipstick or cream blush will look good by eyeballing it in its package, it’s damn near impossible to predict how a conditioner or salt spray is going to work on your hair.
Rather than play an endless game of trial and error, I polled 14 celebrity hairstylists—including Ted Gibson, Jen Atkin, and Kim Kimble—to find the best drugstore hair products they swear by. Click through for your definitive good-hair-day shopping list.
“Smooth 'N Shine Spray-On Polisher is great for all textures. I put one to two pumps in my hands first, then I glide it over the top of the hair, giving it a lightweight, high-gloss shine.”—Ted Gibson, whose clients include Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie, and Anne Hathaway
Smooth 'N Shine Spray-On Polisher, $7.65; at Walmart
“L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray is finally in most drugstores. It’s a hair spray all hairstylists love to use, since it’s great to create all sorts of hairstyles, and it’s super easy to brush it out. Use it as a finishing product to hold an updo or, if you do a ponytail, you can spray to make it sleek and neat, and take out the flyaways.”—Christian Marc, hairstylist with Forward Artists whose clients include Lizzy Caplan, Olivia Munn, and Sky Ferreira
L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray, $13.89; at Target
“Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray is one of my favorites because it actually does what it says: It gives you that just-went-to-the-beach look, without really having to go to the beach. Also, I love Batiste Dry Shampoo. It helps your hair stay fresh even after two days of not washing it. It’s not too powdery, doesn’t leave a film, and best part of all is that it gives you a bit of hold.”—Kenna Kennor, owner of Kennaland whose clients include Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, and Stella Maxwell
Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, $4.79; at Walmart
Batiste Dry Shampoo, $5.99; at Target
“I use the Kardashian Beauty 3-in-1 Ceramic Hairstyling Iron all the time for everything from sleek looks to textured waves. I love it because I can easily alternate between using it as a wand, flat iron, or curling iron to add variation to the wave patterns I create. Because it’s a three-in-one, I can pack super light and don’t need to worry about carrying around too many tools when I’m traveling.”—Jen Atkin, founder of Mane Addicts and OUAI Haircare whose clients include Khloe Kardashian, Jessica Alba, and Katy Perry
Kardashian Beauty 3-in-1 Ceramic Hairstyling Iron, $59.99; at Walmart
“I love Pantene’s Pro-V Airspray. It gives great hold to any style and doesn't make the hair feel crunchy, allowing me to style the hair without damaging it. I also like Pantene Truly Natural Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner to cleanse the hair and provide extra moisture.”—Kim Kimble, Creator of Kimble Beauty Bounce Back Curl whose clients include Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna
Pantene Pro-V Airspray, $3.89; at Walgreens
Pantene Truly Natural Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner, $4.99; at Target
“Pssssst Instant Dry Shampoo. It's a great dry shampoo, and most of all I love the old packaging. Plus, it's affordable!”—Benjamin Mohapi, founder of Salon BENJAMIN whose clients include Megan Fox, Agyness Deyn, and Courteney Cox
Pssssst Instant Dry Shampoo, $5.79; at Walgreens
“The Spornette Boar Bristle Round Brush is great because it combines both nylon quills and boar bristles. Why is this important you ask? The nylon quills give you control so that all the hair follicles dry in the same direction. This combined with the polishing qualities of the boar bristles will give you the perfect blowout. Just boar bristles alone does not always give you enough tension when drying the hair.”—Sheenon Olson, creative director of ATMA Beauty whose clients include Alessandra Ambrosio, Elizabeth Olsen, and Elle Macpherson
Spornette Boar Bristle Round Brush, $7.29; at Walgreens
“I love John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects Serum because it tames hair and frizz without leaving the hair greasy or weighed down.”—Daven Mayeda, hairstylist with Honey Artists whose clients include Shay Mitchell, Adele, and Nicki Minaj
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects Serum, $6.19; at Target
“The one product that I stock up on from drugstores is dry shampoo. It gets me out of emergency dirty-hair situations if a celebrity or model shows up to a shoot with oily roots. A great one is Salon Grafix, which comes in natural colors—the brown is my favorite—and doesn’t leave behind white traces. It's a really good quality product and a great price! I also love the Scunci No Damage hair ties—I buy them in dozens!”—Wendy Iles, founder of Iles Formula whose clients include Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Diane Kruger
Salon Grafix Dry Shampoo with Antioxidants Brown, $5.99; at Walgreens
Scunci No Damage Hair Ties in Black, 30 for $3.84; at Walmart
“Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Heat Defense Leave-in Conditioner. This lightweight formula infuses keratin into the hair for amazing hydration, while protecting it from heat styling. You can add a quarter-size amount evenly through hair, working from the ends up, then comb through for even distribution and blow-dry smooth. The silkworm will be envious. A summer secret is to use it as a curl activator if you have curly, unruly hair. Apply a more generous amount as needed, comb through and let air dry. It will tame the curly frizz through intense moisture, and seal the curl to lock in its natural pattern.”—Juan Carlos Maciques, stylist at the Rita Hazan Salon in New York City whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and Emmy Rossum
Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Heat Defense Leave-in Conditioner, $2.89; at Walmart
“TRESemme Purify & Replenish Conditioner. It makes the hair so shiny and smells amazing.”—Ryan Trygstad, stylist at Marie Robinson Salon whose clients include Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Watts, and Jessica Chastain
TRESemme Purify & Replenish Conditioner, $5.49; at CVS
“I absolutely love the Conair Copper Quik Blow-Dry Pro Vent Brush from their copper collection. It helps dry the hair incredibly fast, and lets me keep volume. I use it on wet hair to blow straight and smooth, or even just on the roots to get all the volume I want. Plus, the copper is an antimicrobial!” —Michael Dueñas, founder of Hair Room Service whose clients include Sofia Richie, Petra Nemcova, and Rashida Jones
Conair Copper Quik Blow-Dry Pro Vent Brush, $12.99; at Ulta
“I'm a fan of Dove Dry Shampoo. I love that it doesn’t leave a residue, as many do. When applied at the roots and blown out with a round brush, it adds volume as well, for a polished, refreshed style.”—Nunzio Saviano, founder of Nunzio Saviano Salon whose clients include Brooke Shields, Anjelica Huston, and Elisabeth Röhm
Dove Invigorating Dry Shampoo, $4.99; at Rite-Aid
“It's a 10 Miracle Finishing Spray is incredibly lightweight, brushable and flexible—it's especially great for humid days. Shake the can first, then hold 10 inches from hair and spray to lock in your style. It can be used as a working hair spray or a finishing hair spray, and layered for extra hold or just at the roots for volume.”—Lauren E. Hack and Vanessa Ungaro, cofounders of LAUREN + VANESSA whose clients include Lisa Edelstein, Ana Beatriz Barros, and Molly Sims
It's a 10 Miracle Finishing Spray, $11.99; at Walgreens