A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

by
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

I’m not sure who spiked my toner, but after going makeup-free for most of 2019, I’m all of a sudden very into foundation again. Perhaps I subconsciously got tired of the half-used bottles gathering dust in my bedroom. But what I think really motivated my transition from no routine to a semi-lazy one are the options. As of late, the best drugstore foundations for 2020 (so far) are new formulas that haven’t even been around long (!).

Up until now, I’d gotten used to grabbing my tried-and-true favorites for those rare, last-minute coverage moments, but I actually want to use some of these every day. Liquid foundation with a dewy-ish finish is my coverage of choice so Maybelline’s Dream Radiant Liquid Foundation and Physicians Formula’s Natural Defense Foundation are my current obsessions. Beyond that are some equally impressive formulas with a variety of finishespowder and stick versions included. Ahead, a list of this year’s best budget-friendly foundations, both old and new.

 

 

best drugstore foundations 2020 almay A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

Almay.

For a shine-free, but non-cakey finish, definitely give this lightweight matte formula a try.

Almay Skin Perfecting Comfort Matte… $13.99
best drugstore foundations 2020 covergirl clean fresh A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

CoverGirl.

Late last year, CoverGirl announced it would release fully vegan makeup for the first time ever and this aloe-infused coverage does not disappoint.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk $13.49
best drugstore foundations 2020 elf flawless finish A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Lightweight and oil-free with a semi-matte finish.

e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation $6
best drugstore foundations 2020 iman second to none A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

Iman Cosmetics.

This cream-to-powder foundation feels like silk.

Iman Second to None Foundation $15.99
best drugstore foundations 2020 maybelline dream radiant A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

Maybelline.

My current favorite thanks to the radiant, slightly dewy finish.

Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid… $12.99
best drugstore foundations 2020 milani screen queen A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

Milani Cosmetics.

This one has an impressive shade range compared to most.

Milani Screen Queen Foundation $13.99
best drugstore foundations 2020 neutrogena hydro boost A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

Neutrogena.

Acne-prone skin types will absolutely love this non-comedogenic foundation stick.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Foundation $14.99
best drugstore foundations 2020 nyx born to glow A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

NYX Professional Makeup.

A glowy, radiant finish available in over 40 shades.

NYX Born to Glow Foundation $10
best drugstore foundations 2020 physicians formula A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

Physicians Formula.

An innovative foundation infused with protection against blue light technology.

Physicians Formula Natural Defense… $15.99
best drugstore foundations 2020 wet n wild photo focus A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

Wet n’ Wild.

It doesn’t get dewier than this lightweight foundation.

Wet N' Wild Photo Focus Dewy Foundation $6.49
best drugstore foundations juvias place shade stick A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

Juvia’s Place.

Prepare to be impressed by the heavy-duty coverage of this silky-smooth foundation.

Juvia's Place Shade Stick Foundation $16
