A Running List of the Best Drugstore Foundations That 2020 Has to Offer

I’m not sure who spiked my toner, but after going makeup-free for most of 2019, I’m all of a sudden very into foundation again. Perhaps I subconsciously got tired of the half-used bottles gathering dust in my bedroom. But what I think really motivated my transition from no routine to a semi-lazy one are the options. As of late, the best drugstore foundations for 2020 (so far) are new formulas that haven’t even been around long (!).

Up until now, I’d gotten used to grabbing my tried-and-true favorites for those rare, last-minute coverage moments, but I actually want to use some of these every day. Liquid foundation with a dewy-ish finish is my coverage of choice so Maybelline’s Dream Radiant Liquid Foundation and Physicians Formula’s Natural Defense Foundation are my current obsessions. Beyond that are some equally impressive formulas with a variety of finishes—powder and stick versions included. Ahead, a list of this year’s best budget-friendly foundations, both old and new.

For a shine-free, but non-cakey finish, definitely give this lightweight matte formula a try.

Late last year, CoverGirl announced it would release fully vegan makeup for the first time ever and this aloe-infused coverage does not disappoint.

Lightweight and oil-free with a semi-matte finish.

This cream-to-powder foundation feels like silk.

My current favorite thanks to the radiant, slightly dewy finish.

This one has an impressive shade range compared to most.

Acne-prone skin types will absolutely love this non-comedogenic foundation stick.

A glowy, radiant finish available in over 40 shades.

An innovative foundation infused with protection against blue light technology.

It doesn’t get dewier than this lightweight foundation.

Prepare to be impressed by the heavy-duty coverage of this silky-smooth foundation.

