The 9 Best Drugstore Foundations for Your Skin Type

The 9 Best Drugstore Foundations for Your Skin Type

The 9 Best Drugstore Foundations for Your Skin Type
Photo: Getty Images

Considering that foundation is, quite literally, the canvas for a gorgeous look, it’s insanely important to use the best foundation possible. But, just because you’re searching for the top-shelf formulas doesn’t mean you have to pay top-shelf prices. In fact, if we’re being honest (which we are), some of the best foundations are found in your local drugstore. And we want to help you find the best possible types for both your complexion and your wallet.

A quick refresher course: If you have oily or acne-prone skin, look for liquid or cream-to-powder formulas that say matte, long-lasting, or breakout-friendly (many of which contain salicylic acid to treat blemishes while you wear them), and blend them over your skin with a foundation brush. For dry skin, opt for a hydrating liquid formula that promises to be lightweight with a dewy finish, and apply it with a damp Beauty Blender, which adds moisture back into your skin as you blend.

OK, that was a bunch of jargon, we know, but luckily, you don’t have to remember any of it, because we broke down the best of the best drugstore foundations for your skin type. All of which are $20, and all of which we stand by for being extremely excellent products. So test them out and fall in love ASAP.

For Dry Skin...
CoverGirl CG Smoothers All-Day Hydrating Makeup, $8; at CoverGirl

Photo: CoverGirl
Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation, $8; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
Rimmel Lasting Finish 25H Foundation With Comfort Serum, $8; at Ulta

Photo: Rimmel
CoverGirl Ready, Set, Gorgeous Foundation, $8; at CoverGirl

Photo: CoverGirl
E.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation, $6; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
L’Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup, $11; at L’Oreal Paris

Photo: L’Oreal Paris
Revlon ColorStay Foundation for Combination/Oily Skin, $10; at Revlon

Photo: Revlon
NYX Stay Matte But Not Flat Liquid Foundation, $8; at NYX

Photo: NYX
Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Liquid Makeup, $15; at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena

