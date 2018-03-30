The 10 Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin

If you have dry skin, then you’re probably very familiar with that feeling like you’re throwing moisture into a bottomless well. You can layer on the thickest, richest creams each morning, but by noon, your face feels like it’s cracking every time you smile. To boot, your foundation has settled into all of your dry patches, like a mosaic of sadness. It’s awesome, right? But did you know: There are actually some really fantastic drugstore foundations for dry skin—so you can leave your days of persistent state of flakiness behind you, once and for all.
Hear us out.
The solution is simple, really: All you need to do is find a foundation formula that infuses your skin with hydration as you wear it. And we have the list of the 10 best moisture-packed foundations.
Each of these foundations contain skin-soothers and hydrators, like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and, as a major bonus, they’re all under $30 (with most of them under $15) and found at your local drugstore. Keep reading to find your new favorite foundation, and be prepared not to hate your skin for once.
A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.
Wet n Wild MegaCushion Foundation SPF 15
Cruelty-free, vegan products are always a win in our book. This lightweight Wet n Wild foundation not only hydrates, but will also protect your skin from the sun's harsh rays.
Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Foundation
Who knew Burt's Bees had a foundation? This gem is made with Meadow foam Seed Oil, which is known for its moisturizing benefits.
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation Concealer
A foundation and a concealer? Count us in. This one not only combats under eye circles, but also keeps your skin looking natural and flawless.
Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin
This product not only has a demi-matte finish that should last for up to 24 hours, but it's also oil-free and available in 13 shades.
L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup
Boasting antioxidants Vitamin C and E, this makeup claims it'll make your skin clearer and more even in just one month's time.
Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation
The Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation is perfect for dry skin. It smooths over skin without clinging to dry patches.
E.l.f. Beautifully Bare Foundation Serum
Ah, e.l.f.: Everyone's favorite inexpensive makeup brand. This particular serum is designed to boost suppleness and minimize the appearance of pores.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
This liquid face makeup has hyaluronic acid in its formula, which is designed to boost hydration and plump your skin.
COVERGIRL Smoothers All-Day Hydrating Foundation
This product should hydrate your skin for up to 11 hours and won't clog your pores. Once you've applied, it's suggested to follow up with COVERGIRL's Smoothers Concealer.
Rimmel Lasting Finish 25H Foundation With Comfort Serum
This bad boy is sweat, heat, and humidity proof for up to, as its label suggests, 25 hours—keeping your skin hydrated all day.
