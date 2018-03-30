The 10 Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin

StyleCaster
Photo: ImaxTree

If you have dry skin, then you’re probably very familiar with that feeling like you’re throwing moisture into a bottomless well. You can layer on the thickest, richest creams each morning, but by noon, your face feels like it’s cracking every time you smile. To boot, your foundation has settled into all of your dry patches, like a mosaic of sadness. It’s awesome, right? But did you know: There are actually some really fantastic drugstore foundations for dry skin—so you can leave your days of persistent state of flakiness behind you, once and for all.

Hear us out.

The solution is simple, really: All you need to do is find a foundation formula that infuses your skin with hydration as you wear it. And we have the list of the 10 best moisture-packed foundations.

Each of these foundations contain skin-soothers and hydrators, like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and, as a major bonus, they’re all under $30 (with most of them under $15) and found at your local drugstore. Keep reading to find your new favorite foundation, and be prepared not to hate your skin for once.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.

1 of 10
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | Wet n Wild MegaCushion Foundation SPF 15
Wet n Wild MegaCushion Foundation SPF 15

Cruelty-free, vegan products are always a win in our book. This lightweight Wet n Wild foundation not only hydrates, but will also protect your skin from the sun's harsh rays.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Wet n Wild
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Foundation
Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Foundation

Who knew Burt's Bees had a foundation? This gem is made with Meadow foam Seed Oil, which is known for its moisturizing benefits.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Burt's Bees
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation Concealer
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation Concealer

A foundation and a concealer? Count us in. This one not only combats under eye circles, but also keeps your skin looking natural and flawless.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Milani
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin
Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin

This product not only has a demi-matte finish that should last for up to 24 hours, but it's also oil-free and available in 13 shades.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Revlon
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup
L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup

Boasting antioxidants Vitamin C and E, this makeup claims it'll make your skin clearer and more even in just one month's time.

Available at Amazon

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation
Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation

The Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation is perfect for dry skin. It smooths over skin without clinging to dry patches.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Foundation Serum
E.l.f. Beautifully Bare Foundation Serum

Ah, e.l.f.: Everyone's favorite inexpensive makeup brand. This particular serum is designed to boost suppleness and minimize the appearance of pores.

Available at Amazon

Photo: e.l.f.
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

This liquid face makeup has hyaluronic acid in its formula, which is designed to boost hydration and plump your skin.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | COVERGIRL COVERGIRL Smoothers All-Day Hydrating Foundation
COVERGIRL Smoothers All-Day Hydrating Foundation

This product should hydrate your skin for up to 11 hours and won't clog your pores. Once you've applied, it's suggested to follow up with COVERGIRL's Smoothers Concealer.

Available at Amazon

Photo: COVERGIRL
STYLECASTER | Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin | Rimmel Lasting Finish 25H Foundation With Comfort Serum
Rimmel Lasting Finish 25H Foundation With Comfort Serum

This bad boy is sweat, heat, and humidity proof for up to, as its label suggests, 25 hours—keeping your skin hydrated all day.

$15.99 at Rimmel London

Photo: Rimmel London

