Under-$20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Personally, my go-to skin finish is straight up dewy. I prefer looking like I just went for a light jog and gently patted my face with a blotting sheet. You know, that effortless, I’ve-been-brunching-on-a-patio-all-morning type of glow. However, I’ll also admit that a drugstore face powder comes in handy when the dewiness goes overboard into “my foundation is melting down my neck” territory. (Also, not everyone wants to look dewy, plain and simple.)

Face powders come with a variety of different purposes, whether you want pure coverage, to set makeup or tone down the shiny finish of a liquid formula. Whatever your case may be, it’s one of those products you’re better off keeping in your purse next to the lip balm you can’t stop reapplying and those random, crumpled receipts (I know I’m not the only one.). Though some of my favorite compacts come from brands like Make Up For Ever and It Cosmetics, there are just as many with lower price tags that you can feel better about experimenting with. My only piece of advice is to compare shade options online versus in store.

More often than not, you’ll find more in the latter which ultimately gives you an excuse to hit up Target and CVS where you’ll inevitably leave with more than you expected. For now, here’s a starter list to peruse with nothing going above $20.

Burt’s Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation

$16.99 at Burt’s Bees

Almay Clear Complexion Pressed Powder

$8.39 at Walgreens

bareMinerals Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

$20 at bareMinerals

Flower Beauty Light Illusion Powder

$13 at Ulta

Lorac POREfection Baked Perfecting Powder

$19.80 at Ulta

L’Oreal True Match Super Blendable Powder

$9.99 at Ulta

L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte 16HR Powder

$7.40 at Ulta

Makeup Revolution Bake And Blot Pressed Powder

$8 at Ulta

Maybelline Fit Me Set + Smooth Pressed Powder

$7.99 at Ulta

Milani Conceal + Perfect Shine-Proof Powder

$10.99 at Milani Cosmetics

Neutrogena Mineral Sheers Loose Powder Foundation

$13.99 at Neutrogena

NYX Stay Matte But Not Flat Powder Foundation

$7.60-$9.50 at NYX Cosmetics

Physician’s Formula Multi-Colored Pressed Powder

$14.99 at Ulta

Revlon ColorStay Pressed Powder

$6.65 at Amazon

Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Powder Foundation

$20 at Sephora

Wet N’ Wild Photo Focus Pressed Powder

$4.99 at Ulta

blackUp Two Way Cake

$19.75 at Sephora

Iman Cosmetics Luxury Pressed Powder

$16 at Iman Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Sheer Tint Finishing Powder

$6 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

EX1 Pure Crushed Mineral Powder Foundation

$17.29 at Feel Unique

