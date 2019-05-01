StyleCaster
Personally, my go-to skin finish is straight up dewy. I prefer looking like I just went for a light jog and gently patted my face with a blotting sheet. You know, that effortless, I’ve-been-brunching-on-a-patio-all-morning type of glow. However, I’ll also admit that a drugstore face powder comes in handy when the dewiness goes overboard into “my foundation is melting down my neck” territory. (Also, not everyone wants to look dewy, plain and simple.)

Face powders come with a variety of different purposes, whether you want pure coverage, to set makeup or tone down the shiny finish of a liquid formula. Whatever your case may be, it’s one of those products you’re better off keeping in your purse next to the lip balm you can’t stop reapplying and those random, crumpled receipts (I know I’m not the only one.). Though some of my favorite compacts come from brands like Make Up For Ever and It Cosmetics, there are just as many with lower price tags that you can feel better about experimenting with. My only piece of advice is to compare shade options online versus in store.

More often than not, you’ll find more in the latter which ultimately gives you an excuse to hit up Target and CVS where you’ll inevitably leave with more than you expected. For now, here’s a starter list to peruse with nothing going above $20.

 

 

powder foundation burts bees Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Burt’s Bees.

Burt’s Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation

$16.99 at Burt’s Bees

powder foundations almay Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Almay.

Almay Clear Complexion Pressed Powder

$8.39 at Walgreens

powder foundations bare minerals Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

bareMinerals.

bareMinerals Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

$20 at bareMinerals

powder foundations flower beauty Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Flower Beauty.

Flower Beauty Light Illusion Powder

$13 at Ulta

powder foundations lorac Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Lorac.

Lorac POREfection Baked Perfecting Powder

$19.80 at Ulta

powder foundations loreal 2 Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal True Match Super Blendable Powder

$9.99 at Ulta

powder foundations loreal Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte 16HR Powder

$7.40 at Ulta

 

powder foundations makeup revolution Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Makeup Revolution.

Makeup Revolution Bake And Blot Pressed Powder

$8 at Ulta

powder foundations maybelline Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Maybelline.

Maybelline Fit Me Set + Smooth Pressed Powder

$7.99 at Ulta

powder foundations milani Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Milani Cosmetics.

Milani Conceal + Perfect Shine-Proof Powder

$10.99 at Milani Cosmetics

powder foundations neutrogena Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Neutrogena.

Neutrogena Mineral Sheers Loose Powder Foundation

$13.99 at Neutrogena

powder foundations nyx Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

NYX Cosmetics.

NYX Stay Matte But Not Flat Powder Foundation

$7.60-$9.50 at NYX Cosmetics

powder foundations physicians formula Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Physician’s Formula.

Physician’s Formula Multi-Colored Pressed Powder

$14.99 at Ulta

powder foundations revlon Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Revlon.

Revlon ColorStay Pressed Powder

$6.65 at Amazon

powder foundations sephora Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Sephora.

Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Powder Foundation

$20 at Sephora

 

powder foundations wet n wild Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Wet N’ Wild.

Wet N’ Wild Photo Focus Pressed Powder

$4.99 at Ulta

powder foundations black up Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

blackUp.

blackUp Two Way Cake

$19.75 at Sephora

powder foundations iman cosmetics Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

Iman Cosmetics.

Iman Cosmetics Luxury Pressed Powder

$16 at Iman Cosmetics

powder foundations elf cosmetics Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

e.l.f. Cosmetics.

e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Sheer Tint Finishing Powder

$6 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

powder foundations ex 1 Under $20 Powder Products for When You Need to Turn Down the Dewy

EX1.

EX1 Pure Crushed Mineral Powder Foundation

$17.29 at Feel Unique

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

