The 10 Best Drugstore Face Masks to Get Glowing, Dewy Skin

Anyone who is obsessed with face masks like we are knows that a good mask can pretty much change your skin’s entire appearance after just one use. We’re talkin’ aloe-based sheet masks that wick away redness, hyaluronic acid-spiked gel masks that leave your face feeling shockingly soft, and coconut-oil-infused cream masks that basically erase all memory of dry patches and irritation.



And if you use them as frequently as we do, you know just how expensive the addiction can get, and that a $15 single-use mask isn’t a feasible use of your rent money. So we gathered our favorite drugstore face masks, from sheet masks to wash-off cream and gel masks, that work just as well, if not better, than their pricey counterparts. So if you’re looking to give your bank account a bit of a time out, pick up one of our favorite drugstore masks and try it out tonight. Your flaky, blah, help-me-I’m-dying skin will thank you for it.

