The 10 Best Drugstore Face Masks to Get Glowing, Dewy Skin

The 10 Best Drugstore Face Masks to Get Glowing, Dewy Skin

by
The 10 Best Drugstore Face Masks to Get Glowing, Dewy Skin
Anyone who is obsessed with face masks like we are knows that a good mask can pretty much change your skin’s entire appearance after just one use. We’re talkin’ aloe-based sheet masks that wick away redness, hyaluronic acid-spiked gel masks that leave your face feeling shockingly soft, and coconut-oil-infused cream masks that basically erase all memory of dry patches and irritation.

And if you use them as frequently as we do, you know just how expensive the addiction can get, and that a $15 single-use mask isn’t a feasible use of your rent money. So we gathered our favorite drugstore face masks, from sheet masks to wash-off cream and gel masks, that work just as well, if not better, than their pricey counterparts. So if you’re looking to give your bank account a bit of a time out, pick up one of our favorite drugstore masks and try it out tonight. Your flaky, blah, help-me-I’m-dying skin will thank you for it.
 

Masque Bar by Look Beauty Honey Sheet Mask
Masque Bar by Look Beauty Honey Sheet Mask

Masque Bar by Look Beauty Honey Sheet Mask, $7.99; at Target

 

Burt’s Bees Intense Hydration Treatment Mask
Burt’s Bees Intense Hydration Treatment Mask

Burt’s Bees Intense Hydration Treatment Mask, $18; at Burt's Bees

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Golden Grain Brightening Mask
Freeman Feeling Beautiful Golden Grain Brightening Mask

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Golden Grain Brightening Mask, $3.99; at Walgreens

E.l.f. Hydrating Water Sheet Mask
E.l.f. Hydrating Water Sheet Mask

E.l.f. Hydrating Water Sheet Mask, $3; at E.l.f.

 

Lumene Hydration Recovery Aerating Gel Mask
Lumene Hydration Recovery Aerating Gel Mask

Lumene Hydration Recovery Aerating Gel Mask, $21.99; at Lumene

No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask
No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask

No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask, $16.99; at Walgreens

 

Miss Spa Hydrate Sheet Mask
Miss Spa Hydrate Sheet Mask

Miss Spa Hydrate Sheet Mask, $2.99; at Target

 

Nügg Hydrating Face Mask With Camellia Seed Oil & Spirulina Extract
Nügg Hydrating Face Mask With Camellia Seed Oil & Spirulina Extract

Nügg Hydrating Face Mask With Camellia Seed Oil & Spirulina Extract, $16.45; at Target

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Mud Mask
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Mud Mask

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Mud Mask, $14.99; at SheaMoisture

Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Facial Mask
Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Facial Mask

Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Facial Mask, $15.99; at Yes To

