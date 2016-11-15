10 Best Drugstore Face Lotions Under $10

Pray tell: What did you do with your last pair of money bags and stack of gold coins? Oh, wait, you mean you don’t have an endless supply of cash to spend on anything and everything in the world? You mean you can’t afford a $200 diamond dust-infused lotion that was hand-bottled by a Russian czar’s grandmother? WEIRD. Neither can we. Nor do we really want to, considering the fact that for just a few dollars, you can buy a cheap drugstore face lotion that’s easily just as good—if not way better—than its high-end counterpart. No, seriously.

Turns out, your skin doesn’t really need a shit ton on Peruvian crystals and unicorn tears to look good and stay moisturized. All it really needs is some rich hydrators (oh, hai, hyaluronic acid), maybe some acne-fighters, a hefty dose of SPF, and, well, that’s it. And trust us when we say that none of those basic ingredients need to cost more than $10.

So we rounded up the ten best drugstore face lotions that address pretty much every skin type and concern, so you can feel confident that your dolla dolla bills aren’t going to waste. And then maybe, just maybe, with this cheap drugstore swap, you’ll save enough money to start your own money bag. That’s the dream, right?