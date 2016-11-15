10 Best Drugstore Face Lotions Under $10

StyleCaster
Photo: ImaxTree

Pray tell: What did you do with your last pair of money bags and stack of gold coins? Oh, wait, you mean you don’t have an endless supply of cash to spend on anything and everything in the world? You mean you can’t afford a $200 diamond dust-infused lotion that was hand-bottled by a Russian czar’s grandmother? WEIRD. Neither can we. Nor do we really want to, considering the fact that for just a few dollars, you can buy a cheap drugstore face lotion that’s easily just as good—if not way better—than its high-end counterpart. No, seriously.

best drugstore face lotion under 10

Photo: ImaxTree

Turns out, your skin doesn’t really need a shit ton on Peruvian crystals and unicorn tears to look good and stay moisturized. All it really needs is some rich hydrators (oh, hai, hyaluronic acid), maybe some acne-fighters, a hefty dose of SPF, and, well, that’s it. And trust us when we say that none of those basic ingredients need to cost more than $10.

So we rounded up the ten best drugstore face lotions that address pretty much every skin type and concern, so you can feel confident that your dolla dolla bills aren’t going to waste. And then maybe, just maybe, with this cheap drugstore swap, you’ll save enough money to start your own money bag. That’s the dream, right?

1 of 10
For the fine-lined and finely sensitive
Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Sensitive Face Lotion, $8; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
For the “it’s too sticky!” lotion hater
Olay Active Hydrating Beauty Fluid Lotion, $8; at Olay

Photo: Olay
For the one-and-done minimalist
L’Oreal Paris Ideal Moisture Even Tone Day/Night Cream, $7; $ L’Oreal

Photo: L’Oreal
For the sometimes-oily, sometimes-dry, sometimes-both
Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel-Cream, $6; at Garnier

Photo: Garnier
For the crazy dry and irritated
Simple Replenishing Rich Moisturizer; $9; at Simple

Photo: Simple
For the occasional breaker-outer
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Moisturizer Pink Grapefruit, $9; at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
For the constant breaker-outer
Clean & Clear Dual Action Moisturizer, $5; at Target

Photo: Target
For the easily burned and freckled
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion SPF 50 For Face, $9; at Aveeno

Photo: Aveeno
For the dark-spotted and discolored
Pond’s Clarant B3 Dark Spot Correcting Cream, $9; at Target

Photo: Target
For the naturalist at heart
Alba Botanica Even Advanced Sea Moss Moisturizer, $7; at Target

Photo: Target

