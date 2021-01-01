These Drugstore Conditioners Guarantee a Good Hair Day

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in trying hundreds (yes, hundreds) of hair products, it’s that great hair does not have to cost half a paycheck. Some of the best drugstore conditioners of 2021 max out at $15 and some cost as little as $4.99. And there’s something for everyone of all hair types. Got fine curly hair? We’ve got you. Thick, heat-damaged strands? You’re all set.

You don’t have to sacrifice the health of your hair if you’re on a budget. And hey, even if you usually splurge on shampoo and conditioner, you’ll be seriously impressed by these affordable offerings. 2021 is shaping up to be good in the hair department (we need something good right?) so this is when you find the perfect conditioner for your hair type that will hydrate without the weight, help reduce flyaways or frizz and even strengthen and fortify from within.

Shop some of the best conditioners of 2021 below.

Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment

If you’re already a fan of the Intense Rescue Shot, you’re going to love this new collection inspired by the best seller. This ultra-hydrating conditioner contains pro-vitamin B5, strengthening lipids and protective antioxidants.

TRESemmé Fiber Full Volume Conditioner

The brand’s collagen and peptide complex helps give lift and body, as well as lightweight hydration.

OGX Lightweight + Coconut Fine Curls Conditioner

If your fine wavy or curly hair feels easily weighed down, try lightweight this conditioner with coconut water, flaxseed and citrus oil. Available January.

Pantene Silicone-Free & Fragrance-Free Pure Clean & Clarify Conditioner

The new Clean & Clarify lines remove excess oil, dirt and product build-up without the added dyes and fragrance. This lightweight conditioner hydrates thanks to restoring lipids. Available January.

Aveeno Hair Sunflower Oil Blend Conditioner

Aveeno is taking its popular scalp-soothing shampoo and conditioner and adding a hydrating and softening sunflower oil blend. The yummy scent evokes red currant, sugared peony and vanilla. Available January.

Head & Shoulders Soothe & Strengthen Conditioner

Hydrate a dry, itchy scalp while also fortifying hair with rose essence and the brand’s “supreme blend.”

Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Conditioner

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Honey & Vitamin E got some revamped packaging and an updated formula in the new year. It’s still PETA-certified cruelty-free and meet the clean beauty standards of the Environmental Working Group (EWG). This conditioner is for quenching the thirstiest hair. Available January.

John Frieda Hair Care Blue Crush Conditioner

John Frieda’s Violet Crush shampoo and conditioner is already a favorite for blondes and now brunettes can get in on the brass-busting action with Blue Crush Shampoo and Conditioner at CVS. Available January.