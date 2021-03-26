Get In On 2021’s Blush Trend With These Drugstore Finds

Blush never really goes out of style but not since the 1980s has it been so popular. We’re wearing it totally different, too. Instead of lots of color on the apples of the cheeks, folks are wearing blush all the way up to the temples and across the bridge of the nose. These new drugstore blushes for 2021 will help you achieve the pretty trend without emptying your wallet.

And when we say affordable, we mean none of these will set you back more than 10 bucks and most are even less. That way, you can pick up a light pink shade for a low key day and a more dramatic berry hue for a night out. Some even have shimmer or a baked-in highlight, so you’re basically getting a two-for-one glow. Grab your blush brush, maybe even a highlighter one too, and get ready to look like you just ran a mile—it the prettiest way, of course.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Milani Baked Blush

There are 12 matte and shimmery shades of this pigmented blush so you can use different hues to highlight, contour and shape.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush

Although it goes on like a powder, this blush—in 10 shades—feels creamy on the skin. Some say this mid-pink hue is a great dupe for Nars Orgasm Blush—Meghan Markle’s favorite.

Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush

Give your skin a flush of color with one of these four petal-shaped blushes.

Essence Blush Lighter

Each contains a highlighter and blush hue that can be used separately or swirled together for rosy brightness.

Burt’s Bees Color Nurture Moisturizing Cream Blush with Vitamin E

Not only does this lightweight blush deliver creamy color, but it also nourishes skin at the same time.

L’Oreal Paris True Match Blush

This super-blendable blush is oil-free and non-comedogenic in 12 natural shades.

ColourPop Cheek Dew Serum Blush

We can’t get enough of this lightweight creamy blush. Read the full review here.