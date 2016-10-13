The 13 Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to the Internet

Listen, as much as we love Sephora—and, like, we would gladly chop off our left hand if it scored us some Benefit and Urban Decay goodies—we fully believe that you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on beauty products to look like you, well, spent hundreds of dollars on beauty products. In fact, some of our all-time favorite liners, shadows, and brushes are cheap drugstore buys, and apparently, we’re not alone in our picks.

In a Reddit thread posted this week, one user posed a very important question: What are a few of the “unexpected drugstore makeup finds” that totally changed your makeup game and surprised the hell out of you? Naturally, the beauty community had strong opinions, with users waxing poetic over eyeshadows from Wet ‘N’ Wild, makeup brushes from E.l.f., and brow pencils from Maybelline.

And the best part? They’re all under $23, because hell yes, drugstore products. So we cherry-picked the best products on the thread and put them in a neat little list for you, so you can promptly (like, right now, please) go out and buy them all, then sit and rejoice in your beauty loot.