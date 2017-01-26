17 Best Drugstore Dupes for Expensive Beauty Products

If you’ve ever bought an expensive beauty product—and by expensive, we mean something you stalked and obsessed over for at least two weeks before finally mustering up the courage to spend a dumb amount of money on it—you probably understand better than anyone the nuances of a love-slash-hate relationship. Like, yes, you love your money-sucking product as dearly as a newborn, and the formula definitely helps justify the cost, but at the same time, you hate that you’ve fallen in love with the money-sucker, because it’s literally draining your funds.
And though we dream of having drawers overflowing with the most luxurious, cult-favorite products, it’s not always possible—or, as we’ve come to realize, even necessary. Because there are actually tons and tons of shockingly excellent drugstore products out there that are almost exact dupes of your all-time favorites at only a small, itty bitty fraction of the price. No, really; they’re that good.
And to really prove it to you, we spent an exorbitant amount of time trolling beauty forums, makeup artist and hairstylist recommendations, and comparing ingredients lists of drugstore products to that of high-end products (yes, we really did that) to find you the very best of the best drugstore dupes. Keep reading to find your new favorite beauty swaps, and give your wallet a little breather this month.
Photo: ImaxTree
SPLURGE: Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
DUPE: Maybelline Fit Me Concealer
Just like the Nars concealer, this full-coverage formula is surprisingly (like, very, very surprisingly) lightweight and hydrating, meaning it won't sink into fine lines or cake over pimples when you dab it on.
Maybelline Fit Me Concealer, available on Amazon
SPLURGE: Nars Blush in Orgasm
DUPE: Milani Baked Powder Blush in Luminoso
This soft pink, iridescent blush is infused with flecks of gold and bronze, giving you the same incredibly sexy, just-fooled-around flush that made Nars Orgasm so iconic.
Milani Baked Powder Blush in Luminoso, available on Amazon
SPLURGE: Smashbox Iconic Photo Finish Foundation Primer
DUPE: Monistat Complete Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel
It sounds weird—and no, it has nothing to do with your vagina—but this anti-chafing skin gel has the exact same active ingredient (dimethicone) in it as Smashbox's cult-favorite primer, giving it the same silky-smooth staying power at a quarter of the cost.
Monistat Complete Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel, available on Amazon
SPLURGE: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion
DUPE: Equate Beauty Strikingly Unique Moisturizing Lotion
Normally, we’re skeptical of generic-brand products that are supposedly “just like” their high-end partners, but this silky, fragrance-free moisturizer seriously feels like the real deal, and it won’t leave you riddled with breakouts or shine.
Equate Beauty Strikingly Unique Moisturizing Lotion, available on Amazon
SPLURGE: Cover FX Mattifying Primer With Anti-Acne Treatment
DUPE: E.l.f Blemish Control Primer
This acne-fighting primer has the same active ingredients as its Cover FX counterpart—two-percent salicylic acid (which gently clears out bacteria-clogged pores) and dimethicone—so it glides easily over skin to keep makeup from sliding and zits from popping up all day long.
E.l.f Blemish Control Primer, available on Amazon
SPLURGE: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
DUPE: L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup
Similar to the super-hydrating Giorgio Armani Silk Foundation, this lightweight liquid foundation is made with 40-percent pure water, meaning it will lock in hydration for a smooth, dewy finish.
L'Oréal ParisTrue Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup, available on Amazon
SPLURGE: Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $38; at Laura Mercier
DUPE: NYX Cosmetics Studio Finishing Translucent Finish
Dust this sheer, talc-based powder over your T-zone to stave off midday shine just as well as the cult-favorite Laura Mercier setting powder.
NYX Cosmetics Studio Finishing Translucent Finish, $9.99; at Ulta
SPLURGE: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $23; at Too Faced
DUPE: Rimmel London Scandal Eyes Retroglam Mascara
Just like Too Faced's best-seller, this carbon-black mascara has an hourglass-shaped wand that grips literally every single lash for hardcore volume and length.
Rimmel London Scandal Eyes Retroglam Mascara, $5.99; at Walgreens
SPLURGE: Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer
Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer, $29; at Benefit
DUPE: NYC Smooth Skin Bronzing Powder in Sunny
This matte bronzer is super blendable and finely milled, just like Benefit's iconic Hoola bronzer, making it easy to contour your skin without leaving any harsh, obvious lines.
NYC Smooth Skin Bronzing Powder in Sunny, $3.62; at Target
SPLURGE: Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
DUPE: Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner
This carbon-black liquid liner has an ultra-skinny, felt-tip brush, making it easy to swipe a bold line across your lash lines. Not only is it the best drugstore dupe for Kat Von D's liner, but it also truly doesn't budge or flake.
Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner, $7.99; at Maybelline
SPLURGE: M.A.C. Lipstick in Ruby Woo
M.A.C. Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17; at M.A.C.
DUPE: Wet n Wild MegaLast Lip Color in Stoplight Red
If you've used Ruby Woo, you know that its key feature is its true-redness. Not orange-y red, not purple-y red, but true, true red. And trust us when we tell you that Wet n Wild—yes, Wet n Wild—hits the mark so closely with this blue-hued lipstick that we feel like we're cheating on M.A.C.
Wet n Wild MegaLast Lip Color in Stoplight Red, $2.19; at Walgreens
SPLURGE: Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Opal
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Opal, $38; at Becca
DUPE: TheBalm Mary-Lou Manizer in Champagne
Never heard of TheBalm? Then you clearly aren't part of the huge community of cult-followers who swear by this champagne-hued luminizer as a total Becca dupe.
TheBalm Mary-Lou Manizer in Champagne, $13.91; at Walmart
SPLURGE: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray, $31; at Urban Decay
DUPE: Pixi By Petra Makeup Fixing Mist
This lightweight setting spray locks in makeup as effectively as Urban Decay's All Nighter spray without feeling heavy, greasy, or—worst of all—pore-clogging.
Pixi By Petra Makeup Fixing Mist, $15; at Target
SPLURGE: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
DUPE: L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer
This dual-ended brow definer has a super-skinny tip that rivals that of Anastasia's Brow Wiz, making it easy to bulk up sparse brows by drawing in the tiniest of hair-like lines.
L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer, $7.99; at L'Oréal Paris
SPLURGE: Philosophy Purity Made Simple
DUPE: Phisoderm Fragrance Free Cream Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
This creamy, non-drying facial cleanser is formulated with aloe to soothe irritated skin while removing every trace of makeup, just like Philosophy’s favorite facial cleanser.
Phisoderm Fragrance Free Cream Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, $4.69; at Walgreens
SPLURGE: Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil
DUPE: Physicians Formula Argan Wear Ultra-Nourishing Argan Oil
Just like Josie Maran’s iconic argan oil, this all-natural formula is filled with all of the good stuff (hello, vitamin E), and none of the crappy stuff, like preservatives, silicones, or fragrances.
Physicians Formula Argan Wear Ultra-Nourishing Argan Oil, $14.99; at Physicians Formula
SPLURGE: Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Anti-Aging Lipid Replenishment Treatment
Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Anti-Aging Lipid Replenishment Treatment, $125; at Skinceuticals
DUPE: CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
Similar to Skinceuticals’ rich night cream, this anti-aging face cream is formulated with the best of the best skin saviors, like ceramides (which restore your skin barrier) and peptides (which work to reduce fine lines and wrinkles).
CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream, $16.99; at Ulta
