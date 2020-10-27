11 Best-Selling Drugstore Beauty Scores on Amazon, According To Reviews

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve always been low-key obsessed with drugstore beauty scores that perform just like their higher-end counterparts, but for a fraction of the price you’d pay for luxury products. And, you don’t even have to make a trip IRL to your local drugstore anymore to get your hands on them either. Amazon’s growing selection of premium and affordable beauty products, from anti-aging skincare serums to dupe-worthy makeup items is ever-expanding, and many of them are available for Amazon Prime shipping (if you’re a Prime member, of course). Like any smart shopper on the hunt for effective, wallet-friendly scores on Amazon (and as a shopping editor who takes her product recs very seriously), I always do my due diligence and read up on all of the customer reviews before deciding whether or not to add a product to my cart.

Thanks to my extensive research and never-ending hunt to find cheap and stellar beauty steals (I really do live for a bargain, y’all), I’ve got the low-down on what Amazon shoppers and drugstore beauty aficionados are buying and loving right now, and I can wholeheartedly say that I agree with the best-selling and top-rated products getting the spotlight at the moment. From TikTok-famous moisturizers from CeraVe to under-the-radar retinol serums and cheap mascaras that perform just like your favorites from Sephora, I’ve rounded up some of the most-loved drugstore beauty staples to score on Amazon at the moment.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This understated moisturizer may not be glamorous but there’s a reason why nearly every TikTok beauty influencer and dermatologist swears by the stuff, and it’s no surprise it’s backed by nearly 4,000 glowing reviews and a near five-star rating to boot. “I can’t say enough about this holy grail product! For years I’ve struggled with mild eczema and have tried so many products that promise but fail to deliver what CeraVe does,” says one enthusiastic reviewer.