This Year’s Drugstore Beauty Options Leveled Up and Now I Want Everything

I’m usually a high-low lady, but 2020 is challenging my balanced beauty routine with some of the best drugstore beauty products I’ve seen in years. It’s not that I’ve ever been opposed to the budget-friendly stuff; there are just some products I can’t stop using and they just so happen to be sold in a department store or specialty spot. They’re the kind of the products I could never imagine parting with because I assume that no other brand could beat the formula and deliver the same results I expect to see. Well, less than three months into the new year, a handful of drugstore drops that I’ve had time to try have proven me wrong. Plus, I’d be remiss to not mention the products with packaging and promises so intriguing, I’m already planning to put in my “try this immediately” pile.

On the skincare front, it seems everyone has finally realized just how game-changing peptides can be to an anti-aging routine. Brands including No7 and Vichy spent time developing serums and ampoules that include peptides with other complementary ingredients to address all of the things we’re constantly trying to improve: brightness, firmness and moisture retention, to name a few. And then there is the resurgence of satin lipstick from NYX and e.l.f. Cosmetics to finally knock matte lipstick off its pedestal after an overstayed welcome (with plenty of flaking to show for it). Haircare is also getting more innovative than ever, whether it’s eco-conscious packaging, non-flaky pomades or pre-cleansing formulas for easier detangling.

If all that weren’t enough, more and more newbies and cult favorites are finally joining the ranks of big-box retailers like Target so we can shop everything we need more conveniently. Ahead is just a fraction of the best 2020 hair, skin and makeup launches so stock up and get familiar now before the next wave arrives.

African Pride Moisture Miracle Aloe & Coconut Water Pre-Shampoo

This beauty supply staple brand has been rolling out formulas as beautiful as its new packaging. The Moisture Miracle collection recently hit stores and includes cleansers, conditioners, leave-ins, an oil blend and a pre-shampoo treatment, all enriched with emollient-rich ingredients for healthy hair.

AllerLife Daily Wellness Support

I’ve just started taking this supplement before bed and have already gotten a few full nights of sleep sans sneezing, thanks to the wellness blend that delivers vitamins and minerals essential to curbing allergy side effects. Make sure you check out the “Vitality” option as well, which you can purchase with or without caffeine for energy during the day.

Almay Color & Care Lip Oil-in-Stick

A lightweight, moisturizing lip treatment infused with an exclusive conditioning oil complex and a sheer wash of color.

Cantu Flaxseed Smoothing Hair Wax

The textured haircare brand recently launched an entire line of products infused with flaxseed at Target, but the product I can’t stop putting down is this hair wax that smoothes down hair strands without creating a crusty white film on top.

Dove Nourishing Body Care Cream Oil Intensive Body Lotion

It doesn’t get more moisturizing than this super rich blend of hydrating cream and emollient oil to nourish the skin and absorb in record time too.

Dove Even Tone Calming Breeze Antiperspirant

Dove is truly doing breakthrough work and if you need proof, just try one of the scents from its innovative line of deodorants, formulated to brighten uneven skin tone in the underarm area, where frequent shaving often leads to hyperpigmentation (especially in brown skin).

e.l.f. Cosmetics SRSLY Satin Lipstick

Matte lipstick is finally getting knocked off its pedestal as more and more satin lipsticks, including this silky-smooth option from e.l.f., launch in drugstores and beyond.

essence pure nude sunlighter palette

Just in time for spring, essence cosmetics has launched a couple of new palettes inspired by its best-selling highlighters, including this pan of four shimmery bronze and blush illuminators.

Fekkai Brilliant Gloss Moisturizing & Hi-Shine Shampoo

Frédéric Fekkai has long been an advocate of environmentally-friendly practices in the beauty space, so an entire line of affordable products in eco-friendly packaging should come as no surprise. The Fekkai line includes 15 products across five categories (Technician Color, Brilliant Gloss, Full Blown Volume, Super Strength, Baby Blonde) and all of it can be found in Target.

Honest Mama Glow On Body Oil

The joys and challenges of motherhood basically demand that a parent prioritize self-care. For this reason, Jessica Alba’s Honest brand recently launched Honest Mama, a range of products for mamas-to-be, including soaking salts, nipple balm, body oil (above) and more.

Miss Jessie’s Harm Me Knot

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a new launch from Miss Jessie’s, so we can’t wait to try this gentle, sulfate-free shampoo.

Native Wild Mint & Peppermint Oil Flouride Anticavity Toothpaste

Native just unveiled two toothpaste formulas and everything is new: the packaging, the flavors and the formulas which include better whitening agents, more foam and sensitivity options.

Nivea Refreshing Body Wash With Nourishing Serum-Fresh Aloe & Lily

Why have buy one body wash when you can stock up on three and be set until summer? Nivea’s latest body wash breakthrough is a set of three collections, all formulated with the brand’s proprietary Nourishing Serum, “a unique blend of plant-derived oils, vitamins, and essential skin lipids to gently cleanse and leave your skin soft, smooth and healthy-looking.” Choose from the Nourishing, Refreshing or Pampering lines.

No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum

No7 devoted years to developing this concentrated peptide serum to deliver the appearance and feel of lifted skin on the face and skin in just two weeks.

No7 Laboratories Protect & Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation

The brand also just launched a skincare-infused foundation that you can think of more as a CC cream as it looks best applied on the sheer side (though it is buildable) and includes the Matrixyl 3000 Plus ™, the most effective peptide technology on the market today.

NYX Dazed & Diffused Blurring Lipstick

Available in 12 diverse shades, this dual-ended lip tool has a jojoba oil-infused crayon on one side and a lip brush on the other to evenly divide the formula for a soft matte finish.

NYX Shout Loud Satin Lipstick

Choose from over 20 shades, all infused with mango and shea butter for up to four hours of hydration at a time.

Revlon Colorstay BrowLights

With a half-matte, half-shimmer applicator, you can fill in your brows and instantly get a natural luster without having to pile on more product.

Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream

This Latina-owned haircare brand has officially joined the Target ranks and we’re beyond excited to shop the entire range on our next Target run.

Skintimate Bloom Body Wash

Keep an eye out at your local drugstore this month as the razor brand unveils its first-ever range of body care products. Each of the beautifully-scented collections (Bloom, Spark, Root) include a body wash, lotion and body butter, in addition to razors and foams.

St. Ives Avocado Hydrating Face Moisturizer

Move over face scrub. We may have a new classic on our hands. St. Ives just launched two daily face moisturizers made partly with 100% natural ingredients. The Avocado option (the other is watermelon) includes avocado oil, soybean oil and plant-based glycerin.

Sun Bum Tinted Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 15

Sun Bum lip balms have been around for as long as we can remember, but we may just have to trade in our original versions for a tinted one.

The Creme Shop Permanent Popsicle Juice Lip Stain

Summer vibes have officially arrived thanks to this new range of water-based, transfer-proof lip colors—sugar not included.

The Lip Bar Everyday Eyeshadow Palette

The Lip Bar’s Fast Face collection was a fast hit, making this new set of daily, user-friendly palettes a welcome addition.

Gillette Venus Mini Razor With Comfort Glide

An adorable and travel-friendly razor with a built-in comfort glide gel bar to protect the skin as you shave.

Vichy Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules

In addition to the brand’s signature mineralizing water sourced from French volcanoes, these new peptide-rich ampoules are infused with hyaluronic acid to target dullness and fine lines.

Winky Lux Flower Balm Lip Stain

Winky Lux’s gorgeous flower balms are still top-sellers and now that the brand is available in Target, you can stock up more easily.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.