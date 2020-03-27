These DIY Masks Deliver Actual Face Time—No Phone Required

I’m especially thankful for the best DIY face mask recipes when attempting a frugal skincare budget (or when I overspend on takeout and shoes). First, although I’m not a fan of doing anything in the kitchen, even someone with skills limited to cooking ramen and scrambled eggs can pull this off. Second, the ingredients aren’t complicated and already in my cabinets.

Third, on the rare occasion that I do mess up and everything is edible, I have something new to snack on. If you’re tired of that same two-ingredient recipe from a random Pinterest board, here are five new expert-approved recipes to blend, apply and most importantly, enjoy.

Vegan Matcha CBD Mask

Los Angeles-based beauty expert and Founder of Gracious Om Andrea Barrera recommends this recipe for help with oily skin and breakouts. Prepare for a major matcha latte craving.

Ingredients: 1 tsp agave néctar ($5.47 at Walmart), 1/4 tsp matcha ($6.98 at Walmart), 2 tbsp kaolin clay ($7.99 at Amazon), 1 ml of your favorite CBD tincture, 1/2 tsp hydrosol or rose water ($9.95 at Amazon)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl, leaving the hydrosol or rose water for the end. (I highly recommend using a non-metal spoon or bowl, as kaolin clay absorbs all the heavy metals and toxins and we want it to absorb them from your skin and not your metal bowl or utensils.)

Once you have the ingredients in a bowl, you can begin adding your hydrosol or rose water until it turns into a nice paste. Apply it to your face and leave it on for 10-15 mins, before rinsing off with warm water.

*Note: Because this mask has a clay base, as it dries it’ll feel a little tight on your skin and your skin may be red shortly after for 10-20 minutes. This is perfectly normal and should go away, revealing a bouncy, healthy complexion.

Hydrate & Glow Mask

Khadidja Toure, who is based in Seattle, WA and the founder of Kubra Kay Skincare, dreamed up this quick and easy mask for help with hyperpigmentation and improving skin texture. Avocado delivers antioxidants to protect against environmental damage, honey and aloe handle hydration and blocking bacteria, lemon promotes brightness and sugar cane provides gentle exfoliation.

Ingredients: 1 /2 of avocado, 1 tsp of honey, 2 tsp of blended aloe ($19.95 at Amazon), 2 pinches of sugar cane, 1 tsp of lemon

Directions:

Blend all ingredients into a bowl and apply. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse off.

Red Wine Face Mask

Stephanie Flor, the New York-based founder of Around the World Beauty wants you to repurpose that bottle of red wine for this recipe that helps improve blood circulation and provide anti-stress and anti-inflammatory properties.

Ingredients: 1 /2 cup of red wine, 2 tbsp of honey, 1 tbsp of greek yogurt

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a bowl and apply the mask. Leave the mask on for about 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Avocado, Coconut Oil & Honey Mask

Miami-based celebrity esthetician Dr.Maribel Pedrozo has a quick and easy mask recipe for hydrating and softening the skin.

Ingredients: 1/2 ripe avocado, 2 tsp of pure organic coconut oil ($5.99 at Target), 1 tbsp of 100% natural pure honey ($11.54 at Walmart)

Directions:

Grab half an avocado and make sure it’s ripe so that the texture is nice and smooth. Using a fork, mash the avocado until it becomes a smooth puree.

Add in two tsp of coconut oil and one tbsp of honey. Blend all the ingredients and place the bowl in a fridge to let it cool.

Once the mask is cool, apply to your face and neck and leave on for about 20-30 minutes.

Remove with micellar water or soda water.

Ole Henriksen Spa’s DIY Anti-Aging Honey Complexion Treatment

The Ole Henriksen Spa (and its product range) are used by a gang of celebs including Katy Perry, Naomi Campbell and Angela Bassett. If you can’t leave the house or the spa is closed, this DIY treatment created by the Ole Henriksen pros is a “natural skin hydrator” that “soothes skin irritation, aids acne-prone skin and reduces swelling and puffiness.”

Since you’re actually creating a full-on spa experience, there are two parts to this longer sesh. First, you’ll need to make the products. Second, follow the step-by-step guide to applying each one.

Ingredients: 7 tbsp honey, 4 tbsp plain Greek yogurt, 1 oz. golden flaxseed meal ($3.19 at Target), 3 oz. almond oil ($6.95 at Walmart), ½ cup oatmeal, ½ cup milk, water, 1 cucumber, 1 lemon

Directions:

Step 1: Prepare for the treatments

Create your Purifying Cleanser by mixing the following in a bowl:

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp lemon juice

4 tbsp plain Greek yogurt

Create your Retexturing Deep Cleansing Honey and Flaxseed scrub by mixing the following in a bowl:

1 oz. almond oil

1 oz. flaxseed meal

1 tbsp honey

Create your Shredded Oatmeal Honey Calmative Mask by blending and cooking the following. Make sure you give it time to cool:

Shred oatmeal in a blender (dry) and preheat stove to medium heat

Pour ½ cup of water and ½ cup of milk into a pot, add shredded oatmeal and 1 tsp of honey

Cook for 5 – 6 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds

Expert Tip: You may need to add a little more water to ensure you have a nice thick paste, however, you do not want the consistency to be runny.

Step 2: Apply and enjoy each treatment

Cleanse with the Honey Purifying Cleanser. Blend between your palms, and transfer to your face by using upward circular motions. Perform this for 1– 2 minutes. Rinse with water.

Scrub skin with the Honey and Flaxseed Scrub. Transfer to your face by using upward circular motions. Perform this for 1 – 2 minutes. Rinse with water. (Expert Tip: Maximize the experience with facial massage – use your two middle fingers to gently massage the scrub into the skin, focusing on your t-zone.)

Massage a generously thick layer of plain honey all over face and neck before applying the Shredded Oatmeal Honey Calmative Mask. Leave on 10 –15 minutes while you lay down and relax. Rinse with water.

