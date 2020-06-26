The Best Acrylic Nail Kits to DIY At-Home Talons

Whether you’re trying to save some money or just want to show off your own nail skills, at-home acrylic nail kits can be a great investment. They have everything you need to get Insta-worthy nails right in the comfort of your living room. Sure, it might take some practice but once you get them down, people will wonder what hot spot you visited to get them done. And you’ll be able to say it was all you.

You can cut and polish these clear tips into any nail shape you want, though many of them come in a coffin shape to get you started. You’ll also get nail glue, files and buffers, as well as a liquid monomer and clear acrylic powder. If dip powder is more your jam, you can of course choose that variety. There are even really fun glitter shades to choose from.

Grab your favorite polishes and step into a bright light so you can see all the intricate work. Don’t worry if you mess up—you can always use acetone remover to start over. These kits will help you get started into you new nail journey. And who knows, maybe you’ll become the next big nail artist.

1. Makartt Press On Nails Set

This nail kit includes 500 nail tips, four tubes of nail glue and a nail file. This adhesive lasts for 14-30 days. Paint and shape your nails into literally any look you choose.

2. Modelones Dipping Powder Nail Kit

If you love the look of a dip powder manicure but prefer to skip the salon, this kit has everything you need to DIY. This odor-free starter kit includes the base, activator, top coat and color series powder, as well as a dust brush and replacement brush. We love all the bold glitter hues.

3. Mia Secret Acrylic Nail Kit

When you don’t need hundreds of nails (just yet!), start small with this 20-piece kit. You’ll get liquid monomer, clear acrylic powder, nail glue, top coat, 20 nail tips, primer, a nail file, nail brush and emery block. Grab some polish and you’re set.